India vs Australia 4th Test: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming

History beckons overwhelming favourites India as they face faltering Australia in the fourth and final Test, starting on Thursday in Sydney. Leading 2-1 in the four-match series, India will be looking to make it 3-1 at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) despite serious fitness issues pertaining to their premier spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and senior pacer Ishant Sharma, who has not been named in the 13-member squad for the match. On the other hand, Australia, who have never lost a home series against India, go into the fourth Test in danger of being at the receiving end of being the first team to lose a home series to India.

India have played 10 Test series Down Under since 1947-48, and barring three series - 1980-81, 1985-86 and 2003-04 which were drawn - the visitors have lost on seven occasions.

When is the 4th Test between India and Australia?

The 4th Test between India and Australia will be played from January 3 to 7, 2019.

Where will the 4th Test between India and Australia be played?

The 4th Test between India and Australia will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

What time does the 4th Test between India and Australia begin?

The 4th Test between India and Australia will begin at 05:00 hrs IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the 4th Test between India and Australia?

The 4th Test between India and Australia will be telecast on the Sony Pictures Network.

How do I watch the live streaming of the 4th Test between India and Australia?

The live streaming of the 4th Test between India and Australia will be available on Sonyliv. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)