Legendary India batter Sunil Gavaskar has shared his views on the idea of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli batting at no. 4 to make room for Ishan Kishan to open the innings with Shubman Gill. With the Asia Cup set to begin in a week's time, the debate around the no. 4 batting continues to intensify. During the press conference of India's Asia Cup squad announcement, India captain Rohit also shared his views on the same. Gavaskar doesn't want to disturb the batting position of Rohit, who feels that the team needs to be flexible.

Gavaskar, however, did backed the idea of putting Kohli at no. 4, but only if a particular situation arrives.

"Any team has to be flexible...but I don't want to disturb the top order. I don't think Rohit Sharma should be looking to bat down the order. Yes, you can look at having Kohli at No. 4, particularly, if a wicket falls early because the new ball can do some early damage," Gavaskar said on India Today.

With Rishabh Pant out of action for a lengthy period, and the likes of Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul still not up to full speed, following their respective injuries, India are yet to finalise their no. 4 heading into the Asia Cup.

As a result, Shastri had suggested that management to open with Gill and Kishan, as the latter is not a middle-order batter.

India Squad: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna.

Travelling reserve: Sanju Samson