The India vs Pakistan Super 4 match in Asia Cup 2023 is set to take place on Sunday, September 10 at the R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. Both the teams will be looking to register a victory in the game after the first match in the tournament was washed out due to rain at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Saturday last week. Heavy rain at the venue forced the match to be abandoned mid-way. Pakistan bundled out India for 266 runs in the game but failed to start their chase due to rain.

Before the two sides meet each other again on Sunday, here is a look at some of the stats -

Head-to-head record -

A total of 133 matches have taken place between India and Pakistan in the ODI format. India have won 55 while Pakistan have won 73 of them. Five matches between the sides have ended in no result.

Odds -

India - 1.60

Pakistan - 2.24

These probability stats have been taken from Oddspedia.

As per experts, hence, India stand a better chance of beating Pakistan in the Super 4 clash on Sunday.

More Stats -

2 - Shaheen Afridi has been nothing less than a nightmare for India batter Rohit Sharma. He has dismissed the batter twice so far in international cricket. Shaheen dismissed Rohit in the 2021 T20 World Cup and repeated the dominance by claiming his wicket for a second time -- in Asia Cup 2023. Rohit has faced a lot of difficulty in playing the inswining deliveries of Shaheen. He even changed his stance against the pacer but nothing seems to have worked yet.

10,000 - Rohit Sharma is extremely close to the 10,000-run milestone in ODI cricket. He can become the third fastest player in the format to do so if he scores the remaining 78 runs in the Pakistan game. Even after that Rohit will be having the opportunity but the India captain must be aiming to get it against Pakistan.

10 - India lost their all 10 wickets to pacers in their last game against Pakistan. Shaheen registered a four-wicket haul while Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf shared three wickets among them. The Pakistan pace department has been a cause of concern for the Indian batting line-up for a long time now.

Squads:

India:Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wk), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Axar Patel, Suryakumar Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Tilak Varma, Mohammed Shami

Pakistan:Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf. Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Abdullah Shafique, Saud Shakeel, Usama Mir