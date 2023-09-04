Over the years, Gautam Gambhir has given some interesting statements about Team India's World Cup wins under the leadership of MS Dhoni. Especially when it comes to the 2011 ODI World Cup triumph, Gambhir has maintained that it's the team that won India the title and not certain individuals. The cricketer-turned-politician has also objected to hero-worshiping in Indian cricket. But, during the Asia Cup 2023 match between India and Pakistan, Gambhir made an interesting remark on another match between the two sides in 2010.

During India's batting against Pakistan in the Asia Cup match on Saturday, the broadcaster flashed a match between the two countries from 2010 on the screen. Gambhir was named the Player of the Match for scoring 83 runs in the game.

Speaking of that contest, Gambhir asserted that it wasn't him but Harbhajan Singh who won the match as the latter hit the winning runs.

"Jitaya maine nehi, jitaya Harbhajan Singh ne tha. Meri aur Dhoni ke beech sajidari zarur huyi thi but mera manna hain ki jo aankhri run banata hain wohi jitata hain (I did not win that match for India. It was Harbhajan. Yes I did get a partnership with Dhoni but I believe that the batter who scores the winning run actually clinches victory for the team)," he said during his commentary stint in Saturday's Asia Cup clash.

Here's the much talked about clip of Gautam Gambhir's commentary last night.



Gautam Gambhir was the POTM in the 2010 Asia Cup Final between India and Pakistan.



He says “Actually, it wasn't me who won the match for the team. There was a partnership between me and Dhoni, but I… pic.twitter.com/NfwwmN4rMZ — Vibhor (@dhotedhulwate) September 3, 2023

Not too long ago, Gambhir had expressed disappointment at the fact that while MS Dhoni's match-winning six against Sri Lanka in the 2011 World Cup final is hailed, people don't celebrate the contributions of Yuvraj Singh as much.

"We haven't credited Yuvraj enough for the 2011 World Cup. Even Zaheer Khan, Suresh Raina, and Munaf Patel. Sachin Tendulkar was the highest run scorer, but do we talk about that? Media keep talking about that one MS Dhoni six. You're obsessed with individuals; you've forgotten team," Gambhir had recently said on RevSportz.

Quite a few fans were left baffled by Gambhir's remarks during the Indo-Pak clash, considering the stance he has been taking over the years.