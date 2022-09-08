Ahead of the Pakistan-Afghanistan Asia Cup Super 4 encounter in Sharjah on Wednesday, legendary pacer Wasim Akram came up with a witty reply as host Mayanti Langer asked him a question on India. While Mayanti asked Wasim to share his views of India's twin-losses to Pakistan and Sri Lanka, the legendary pacer passed this question away to the other expert on the panel, Sanjay Manjrekar. Akram said they had talked enough about India while ignoring Wednesday's game between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

"Sanjay, this is all yours! Take it away. I think Rohit Sharma is probably sick himself, watching himself on TV. There are two other teams playing today. We discussed India yesterday all day long, but today it's Pakistan vs Afghanistan, so Sanjay, all yours!" Akram was heard as saying on-air during Star Sports' pre-match show of Afghanistan-Pakistan match.

Talking about the match, Pakistan qualified for the Asia Cup final after beating Afghanistan by one wicket in a thrilling game at the Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium.

Chasing a target of 130, Pakistan needed 11 runs off the final over, with tail-enders Naseem Shah and Mohammad Hasnain in the middle. While it seemed that Afghanistan might edge out Pakistan, Naseem had other ideas. The pacer hit two sixes off the first two balls of Fazalhaq Farooqi, sending the Pakistan dressing room into a frenzy

Pakistan's win meant that India and Afghanistan are out of reckoning for the final to be played on Sunday as they are winless from two matches. With four points each, Pakistan and Sri Lanka qualified for the title clash