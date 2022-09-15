Cricket is a sport which is known for some thrilling moments and high-octane action. With the rise of the popularity of the sport, the competition is also increasing day by day. Irrespective of these factors, the players still manage to maintain a friendly and loving environment in their camps. The recently concluded Asia Cup, which saw Sri Lanka as the crowned champions, did not turn out in the favor of Team India but the players took some time out to have some fun with the spider-camera present in the ground. During their last Super 4 match against Afghanistan, the players were seen playing around with spider camera.

Wait for our Ultra legend pro max pic.twitter.com/CCy7q1HHiG — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) September 14, 2022

In a video posted on the Twitter handle of Rajasthan Royals, skipper Rohit Sharma, Dinesh Karthik, and mental conditioning coach Paddy Upton were seen hilariously charging on to the camera after pretending to be seriously staring at it. In another clip, Yuzvendra Chahal and Hardik Pandya were seen threatening the camera in a funny manner.

Lastly, a clip showed Suryakumar Yadav posing like a soldier in front of the spider-camera and giving a perfect shot.

Coming to the Asia Cup, Team India were eliminated from the finals race after they lost to Pakistan and Sri Lanka in the Super 4 stage. In their last game against Afghanistan, star batter Virat Kohli impressed everyone with his much-awaited 71st century.

Earlier on Monday, India announced their 15-member squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia in October.

India squad for ICC T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.

Standby players -Mohd. Shami, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Chahar.