Bhanuka Rajapaksa came to Sri Lanka's rescue in the ongoing Asia Cup final against Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium. With his side reeling at 58 for five at one stage, Rajapaksa led Sri Lanka's charge with an unbeaten 71 off just 45 balls as the Islanders managed to post a total of 171 for six in 20 overs. However, Rajapaksa was dropped when he was batting on 54. On the last ball of the penultimate over, Pakistan players Shadab Khan and Asif Ali collided at deep midwicket after Rajapaksa tried to hit Mohammad Hasnain's delivery for a six.

While it seemed that Asif might pouch the ball, Shadab barged into his teammate with his dive, and the ball popped out of his hands and looped over the rope for a six.

Play was halted for a while and Shadab had to receive treatment after his head collided with Asif's elbow.

After being put into bat, Sri Lanka lost three wickets in the powerplay, and were eventually reduced to 58 for five in 8.5 overs.

However, Rajapaksa put on a key 58-run stand for the sixth wicket with Wanindu Hasaranga, who hit 36, to help Sri Lanka to a competitive total.

For Pakistan, Rauf stood out with figures of 3-29 off his four overs of pace while Naseem Shah, Shadab Khan and Iftikhar Ahmed bagged a wicket each.

Promoted

In reply, Pakistan were 37 for two after the powerplay with Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman back in the pavillion.

Both were dismissed off consecutive deliveries by Pramod Madushan.