India and Pakistan face off for the second time in eight days at the ongoing Asia Cup in the UAE. Both teams met last Sunday during the Group stage and it was India who won the battle of nerves to edge out Pakistan by five wickets. Pakistan needed a win against Hong Kong in order to reach the Super 4 stage, and the Babar Azam-led side did that in some style. After posting a total of 193 for two, Pakistan bowlers bulldozed past Hong Kong's batting order, and skittled them out for a paltry total of 38. Ahead of the game against India, Pakistan face a selection dilemma, following the injury to Shahnawaz Dahani.

Here's how Pakistan might line-up against India:

Mohammad Rizwan: The wicketkeeper-batter laid the foundation of Pakistan's commanding win over Hong Kong, smashing an unbeaten 78. It will be interesting to see how he will negate the Indian pacers with the new ball.

Babar Azam: The Pakistan captain is yet to hit the ground running after two matches. His form will key for Pakistan's chances in the match. A big knock from Babar's bat is highly anticipated.

Fakhar Zaman: The southpaw hit 53 off 41 balls against Hong Kong. Zaman will look to play a similar, if not better knock against India.

Khushdil Shah: Coming in to bat at number four, Khushdil struck some lusty blows, and finished unbeaten on 35 off 15 balls. Pakistan will expect him to keep performing in the same way in upcoming matches.

Iftikhar Ahmed: The all-rounder scored 28 against India in the group stage, but did not get the chance to bat against Hong Kong. If an opportunity arrives, he will be keen to impress the management.

Asif Ali: Another player who hasn't had much of a chance so far in the two games. He is likely to retain his place in the playing XI.

Mohammad Nawaz: The all-rounder is one of the players who has impressed the most so far in the tournament, especially with the ball. So far, he has bagged six wickets in two matches, and was especially dangerous against India.

Shadab Khan: Shadab was the star of the show against Hong Kong, having returned figures of four for eight. While his ability with the ball is undoubtable, Shadab can also contribute with the bat.

Naseem Shah: The young pacer has repaid the trust shown to him by the management. with four wickets in two games, Naseem is expected to lead Pakistan's pace attack against India.

Haris Rauf: Despite bowling well, wickets have eluded Haris so far in the tournament. However, a bowler of his quality can return to form at any time.

Hassan Ali: The veteran pacer is likely to get a nod ahead of youngster Mohammad Hasnain, with Shahnawaz Dahani ruled out of the match with a suspected side strain.