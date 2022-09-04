Pakistan are missing the services of Shaheen Shah Afridi at the ongoing Asia Cup, and wicketkeeper-batter feels that not even a single bowler from the current crop can fill the shoes of the star pacer. Afridi picked up a knee injury during Pakistan's two-match Test series against Sri Lanka, which ruled him out of the Asia Cup. While the likes of Naseem Shah and Shahnawaz Dahani have performed well so far in the tournament, Rizwan said that filling Afridi's shoes isn't easy.

However, Rizwan also suggested that other players should make the most of the opportunities, which will only benefit Pakistan in the longer run.

"I've talked to the bowlers before. I will be very honest here, no bowler from this group can replace Shaheen. This is my honest answer. The way he (Shaheen) has performed in the past 1-2 years, no bowler can come into the side and fill his shoes. But, we can get another Shaheen and this is an opportunity for our other fast bowlers. The way Naseem and Dahani have performed.. and Haris is already a part of the side, so we are hopeful," said the Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Rizwan said during a post-match press conference after their win over Hong Kong in Group A.

Rizwan anchored Pakistan's safe passage to the Asia Cup Super 4, playing an unbeaten knock of 78 during his side's 155-run triumph over Hong Kong on Friday.

After posting a total of 193 for two, Pakistan bowled out Hong Kong for a meagre 38-run total.

Pakistan will now take on arch-rivals India in their first game of the Super 4 stage on Sunday.