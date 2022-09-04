Virat Kohli produced yet another gem un an India-Pakistan clash as his half-century helped India post a commanding total against the arch rivals in the Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 clash. Kohli top scored for India with 60 runs. The much-criticised top-order batters finally showed what they are capable of as India put up a stiff 181 for 7 against Pakistan in an Asia Cup Super 4 match here on Sunday. Skipper Rohit Sharma (28) and KL Rahul (28) were outstanding in the Powerplay while Virat Kohli (60) gave glimpses of his vintage self by playing one of his most sublime knocks in recent times to take India to a more than respectable total. What everyone wanted from India's top-order was a change in mindset and the strike rates of 175 (Rohit), 140 (Rahul) and 136 (Kohli) were a testimony to that.

Kohli deserves the maximum credit for the total India achieved against Pakistan spinners, especially after leg-spinner Shadab Khan (2/31 in 4 overs) got important wickets of Rahul and Rishabh Pant (14).

His innings had four boundaries and a six along with his signature running between the wickets where he effortlessly converted ones into twos.

Here's how former cricketer and fans reacted on social media

Virat Kohli will always be a champion cricketer, one of the best batsman ever to play the game and someone who makes us proud to be an Indian. 🇮🇳 @imVkohli — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) September 4, 2022

Hitting a half century with a six, King Kohli style @imVkohli❤️ Playing with such calm and aggression at the same time, good going brother 🇮🇳 #INDvPAK — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) September 4, 2022

Virat Kohli anchoring the innings 🫶🏻🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/tZfRXHrpK3 — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) September 4, 2022

A resilient showdown from Virat Kohli and some crucial contributions from the other end came together to help #TeamIndia reach a fighting total.



The onus is on the bowlers now to put up a solid defence. 👊#PlayBold #INDvPAK #AsiaCup2022 pic.twitter.com/kOwCulhz8J — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) September 4, 2022

(With PTI inputs)