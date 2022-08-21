Asia Cup 2022 is just around the corner and Team India is all geared up for the prestigious event, which will be held in UAE. On Saturday, India's arch-rivals Pakistan were given a body blow as ace pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi was ruled out of the tournament due to an injury. Reacting to the news, former Pakistan pacer Waqar Younis had said that Shaheen's injury would be a "big relief" for the Indian top-order. However, on Sunday, former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan also pointed out how teams would be relieved as India are without both Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel.

"It's a relief of other teams that Bumrah and Harshal aren't playing this Asia cup!" tweeted Irfan Pathan.

"It's a relief of other teams that Bumrah and Harshal aren't playing this Asia cup!" tweeted Irfan Pathan.

Replying to Irfan Pathan's tweet, former India opener Wasim Jaffer also reacted, posting a scene from hit Bollywood movie 'Jo Jeeta Wahi Sikandar', with the lyrics of song 'Pehla Nasha'.

Bumrah is missing the Asia Cup due to a back injury while Harshal is out as he has not fully recovered from his rib injury.

Talking about Shaheen, the left-arm pacer had suffered a right knee ligament injury while fielding during the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle.

"I have spoken with Shaheen and he is understandably upset with the news, but he is brave young man who has vowed to come back strongly to serve his country and team," PCB's Chief Medical Officer, Dr Najeebullah Soomro was quoted as saying.

The 22-year-old was part of Pakistan's squad for their ongoing ODI series in the Netherlands, but did not play the first two matches.

"Although he has made progress during his rehabilitation in Rotterdam, it is now clear he will require more time and is likely to return to competitive cricket in October," Soomro said.

Pakistan are yet to announce a replacement for Shaheen Afridi in their Asia Cup squad.

Pakistan will begin their campaign against India on August 28 in Dubai.