The ongoing third Ashes Test between England and Australia is no less than any rollercoaster ride. The dynamics of the game are changing with every innings bowlers from both the teams are having a good outing. The match turned out to be a nightmare for Australia opener David Warner, who got dismissed for low scores like 4 and 1. Interestingly in both the innings, he was caught by Zak Crawley on English pacer Stuart Broad's delivery. However, Warner's flop show brought Broad's father Chris into limelight but for all the wrong reasons.

Many memes were shared on social media platforms after Warner failed to put up a good show. Seeing this, Chris Broad, who is also an ICC match referee, shared a hilarious meme on the Australia batter.

Taking to Twitter, Chris shared a still from popular American series 'The Simpsons', where the character of 'Bart' was photoshopped with the face of Warner and he was seen writing on a blackboard, "Stuart Broad has got me out again."

This gesture from the former England cricketer did not go well with the netizens and they called him out for trolling the Aussie opener, despite being a senior match official of ICC.

Free to take his son's side but he's still an icc referee... should've refrained from posting this https://t.co/o2f837TCoO — Rahul Kumar (@rahulk_1019) July 7, 2023

This guy is a match referee....

Believe it or not https://t.co/2zhLxLJJBf — ABHIJIT NAIR🇦🇺 (@Rahul_bill) July 7, 2023

Cant believe an @ICC official match referee is tweeting this https://t.co/TjMTKgQuNE — Nikhil Ram (@Nikhil_Rams) July 7, 2023

While the ICC officially declined to comment on the issue, according to The Sydney Morning Herald, he was internally rebuked.

Coming to the match, England captain Ben Stokes's dynamic 80, his latest dashing innings kept the hosts' Ashes hopes alive before Moeen Ali struck twice in quick succession.

Australia were 116-4 in their second innings at stumps on the second day, a lead of 142 runs, as they looked to go 3-0 up in the five-match series and secure a first Ashes campaign triumph in England since 2001.

Mitchell Marsh, who had already marked his first Test in nearly four years with a brilliant run-a-ball 118 in Australia's first-innings 263, was 17 not out, with Travis Head unbeaten on 18. The pair's partnership of 155 had been key in securing a first-innings lead.

(With AFP Inputs)