David Warner referred the Ashes ball change controversy to put out a hilarious warning for the Australian women's football team (The Matildas) ahead of their FIFA World Cup semi-final match against England at Stadium Australia on Wednesday. The ball controversy erupted on the fourth ball of the fifth match of Ashes 2023 when the old ball was changed to a relatively newer ball during England's bowling. Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting was quick to point out the issue on-air before it became a huge topic of discussion in the following days.

Australia went on to lose the game on the fifth and final day and that gave the issue more limelight. The Ashes series ended last month, but Warner has put the controversy in light again.

"An early good luck to the @TheMatildas," wrote Warner on X (formerly known as Twitter), adding, "Just keep an eye out in case the Poms ask to change the ball"

An early good luck to the @TheMatildas

Just keep an eye out in case the Poms ask to change the ball @TheBarmyArmy — David Warner (@davidwarner31) August 15, 2023

Australia, the co-hosts on the ongoing Women's World Cup, have already created history with their maiden run to the last four, and are determined to keep breaking barriers and go even further.

The Matildas' exploits have triggered a groundswell of support at home.

Their heart-stopping penalty shootout win over France in the quarter-finals was the most-viewed television sporting event in Australia since Cathy Freeman ran her iconic 400m race at the 2000 Sydney Olympics.

It has sparked so much interest that Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is considering declaring a public holiday should they win the tournament. But, Australia lost to England in the semi-final.

(With AFP Inputs)