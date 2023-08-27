Spain women's coach Jorge Vilda criticised the behaviour of suspended federation chief Luis Rubiales on Saturday, after 81 players went on strike and the majority of his coaching staff offered to resign. "I deeply regret that Spanish women's football's triumph has been harmed by the improper behaviour of our leader Luis Rubiales, which he himself has acknowledged," said controversial coach Vilda in a statement to domestic EFE news agency.

Spanish football federation president Rubiales has been widely criticised for kissing player Jenni Hermoso on the lips as the Spanish team celebrated winning the Women's World Cup in Sydney last Sunday.

World football governing body FIFA suspended Rubiales on Saturday, while the Spanish government confirmed they are taking action against the RFEF chief.

Hermoso says she did not consent to being kissed by Rubiales but the 46-year-old federation head says the kiss was "consensual".

Vilda and Rubiales have previously acknowledged their close relationship.

The coach was seen applauding Rubiales during a fiery speech on Friday in which he refused to resign and railed against "false feminism".

During the speech Rubiales said he was planning on offering Vilda a new contract with a huge pay hike.

On Saturday 11 RFEF women's football staff members offered to quit their jobs because of Rubiales' conduct.

