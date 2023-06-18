A wicketless James Anderson despite bowling 17 overs in a Test innings is a rarity. The rare event however happened during Australia's first innings against England in the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston, Birmingham. Usman Khawaja and Alex Carey were solid in the crease with the former unbeaten after century and the latter not out post a quickfire fifty. To add to Australia's dominance, Carey hit two consecutive fours to Anderson on the pacer's 18th over. It's needless to mention that something special was needed to bring England back in the game and a vintage Andeson came to the side's rescue.

Bowling round the wicket, Anderson pitched a length delivery that angled into Carey and went through his defence to rattle the stumps.

Jimmy Anderson. GOAT.



The King of Swing gets First Class wicket number !



Alex Carey departs for 66.#EnglandCricket | #Ashes pic.twitter.com/5oVD7jfKij — England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 18, 2023

On Day 1 of Ashes opener, Joe Root remained not out on 118 as England -- after opting to bat first -- declared their first innings at 393 for 8. Jonny Bairstow too played a crucial knock of 78 while Zak Crawley scored 61. For Australia, Nathan Lyon was the pick of the bowlers with a four-wicket haul. Australia's score read 14 without loss at the end of the day.

It was Australian opener Usman Khawaja who had a ball on the following day as the southpaw ended his decade-long wait for a maiden Test hundred in England, leading an Australia recovery. The Pat Cummins-led side was struggling at 67 for 3 after Stuart Broad struck twice in two balls to remove David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne before England captain Ben Stokes captured the prized wicket of star batter Steve Smith. However, Khawaja's knock helped Australia recover to 311 for 5 at stumps on Day 2.