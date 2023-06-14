England on Wednesday named a strong XI for the first Test of the highly-anticipated Ashes series against Australia at Edgbaston in Birmingham. Jonny Bairstow returns to the side after a lenghty injury lay-off, while Moeen Ali, who came out of retirement to replace Jack Leach in the squad, is also included in the XI. The hosts have also opted for the experience of Stuart Broad over the pace of Mark Wood in a bold selection call.

We have confirmed our XI to face Australia in the first Test... #Ashes | #EnglandCricket — England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 14, 2023

England would look to avenge their 4-0 defeat Down Under last year.

England XI: Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jonathan Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Stuart Broad, Ollie Robinson and James Anderson

