England fast bowler Jofra Archer marked his Test debut with a wicket as Australia suffered a top-order collapse before rain cut short play at Lord's on Friday. Australia lost three wickets for 11 runs en route to slumping to 80-4 when rain forced an early lunch on the third day of the second Test. That left Australia 178 runs behind England's first-innings 258. The 24.1 overs that took place in the morning session represented the only action on Friday, with persistent rain leading the umpires to eventually abandon play for the day at 5:22 pm local time (1622 GMT) in a match where Wednesday's scheduled first day had already been washed out without a ball bowled. (LIVE SCORECARD)

