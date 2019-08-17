 
The Ashes 2019 01 Aug 19 to 16 Sep 19

England vs Australia 2nd Test Day 4 LIVE Score, Ashes 2019: Steve Smith Key As Australia Look To Rebuild

Updated:17 August 2019 14:53 IST

ENG vs AUS 2nd Test Day 4 LIVE Score, Ashes 2019: Australia star batsman Steve Smith was still there on 13 not out, with Matthew Wade unbeaten on nought.

England vs Australia LIVE cricket Score: Steve Smith was unbeaten on 13 at stumps on Day 3. © AFP

England fast bowler Jofra Archer marked his Test debut with a wicket as Australia suffered a top-order collapse before rain cut short play at Lord's on Friday. Australia lost three wickets for 11 runs en route to slumping to 80-4 when rain forced an early lunch on the third day of the second Test. That left Australia 178 runs behind England's first-innings 258. The 24.1 overs that took place in the morning session represented the only action on Friday, with persistent rain leading the umpires to eventually abandon play for the day at 5:22 pm local time (1622 GMT) in a match where Wednesday's scheduled first day had already been washed out without a ball bowled.  (LIVE SCORECARD)

  • 14:53 (IST)Aug 17, 2019

    Hello and welcome!

    Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Day 4 of second Ashes Test straight from Lord's, London. Steve Smith will be key for Australia as they look to rebuild after suffering a top-order collapse on Day 3. England bowlers, on the other hand, would want to restrict their arch-rivals cheaply. Which team will prevail, we shall find out...
