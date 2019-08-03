 
The Ashes 2019 01 Aug 19 to 16 Sep 19

England vs Australia 1st Test Day 3 LIVE Score, Ashes 2019: Hosts Eye Imposing 1st Innings Total

Updated:03 August 2019 13:39 IST

ENG vs AUS 1st Test Day 3 LIVE Score, Ashes 2019: England were 267-4 at stumps on Day 2 of the first Test, just 17 runs behind Australia's first-innings 284.

England Vs Australia LIVE cricket Score: Rory Burns smashed a brilliant century for England. © AFP

Rory Burns' unbeaten maiden Test century saw him defy Australia for more than six-and-a-half hours as he led a determined England batting effort in the Ashes opener at Edgbaston on Friday. England were 267-4 at stumps on the second day of the first Test, just 17 runs behind Australia's first-innings 284. Ashes debutant Burns was 125 not out, with the Surrey left-handed opener, whose innings started on Thursday, receiving a huge ovation from a crowd chanting his name as he walked off. England vice-captain Ben Stokes was 38 not out, having helped Burns add an unbroken 73. Hosts England will be looking to continue their momentum on Day 3 and look to bat Australia out of the game. With uncertainty still surrounding James Anderson's fitness, England will need an imposing first innings total. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Ashes 2019 1st Test Day 3 Match, LIVE Score Updates Between England vs Australia, Straight from Edgbaston, Birmingham

  • 13:39 (IST)Aug 03, 2019

    Hello and Welcome!

    Welcome to Day 3 of the first Ashes Test! England dominated the Aussies on the second day and will be hoping more of the same today. Rory Burns was the hero for England on Friday and the hosts will be looking to bat the Australians out of the game.
