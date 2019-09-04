 
The Ashes 2019 01 Aug 19 to 16 Sep 19

England Vs Australia 4th Test Day 1 Live Score, Ashes 2019: Australia Opt To Bat Against England In Manchester

Updated:04 September 2019 15:10 IST

ENG vs AUS 4th Test Day 1 Live Score, Ashes 2019: Australian skipper Tim Paine won the toss and and elected to bat against England in Manchester.

England Vs Australia Live Score: Tim Paine chose to bat after winning the toss. © AFP

Steve Smith has returned to rescue Australia from a shock defeat to England in the third Ashes Test at Headingley last week, for the fourth Test beginning on Wednesday in Manchester. Holders Australia lost the third Test by one wicket and surrendered a 1-0 lead in the five-match series in the absence of Steve Smith, who was rested for delayed concussion after being hit by a Jofra Archer bouncer in the second Ashes Test at Lord's. The Ashes 2019 is now level at 1-1 with both the teams having an equal chance to seal the trophy in England. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Ashes 2019 4th Test Day 1 Match, Live Score Updates Between England vs Australia, Straight from Old Trafford, Manchester

  • 15:04 (IST)Sep 04, 2019

    Toss Time!

    Australia skipper Tim Paine wins the toss and opts to bat at Old Trafford.
  • 15:02 (IST)Sep 04, 2019

    Australia Playing XI!

    Australia have made two changes to their playing XI from the last Test -- first one the obvious one as Steve Smith replaces Usman Khawaja while Mitchell Starc makes his first appearance in the series in place of Peter Siddle.
  • 14:47 (IST)Sep 04, 2019

    Sun is out and so are Aussies!

    The Aussies are out in the middle doing their final drills before the toss. 
  • 14:41 (IST)Sep 04, 2019

    Australia Probables!

    Australia will be delighted to have Steve Smith back into the playing XI after he missed the the third Test due to concussion suffered during Lord's Test. Marnus Labuschagne who replaced Smith in the Headingley Test  has retained his place while Usman Khawaja has been dropped. Click here to read in detail.
  • 14:34 (IST)Sep 04, 2019

    England playing XI!

    England skipper Joe Root on Tuesday included Craig Overton in place of Chris Woakes in their playing XI. Root also confirmed that they will shuffle their batting order. To know more click here.
  • 14:30 (IST)Sep 04, 2019

    Hello and welcome!

    Welcome to the live coverage of the fourth Ashes Test between England and Australia straight from Old Trafford, Manchester. The series is now level at 1-1, after hosts England came from behind to register an improbable victory in the Headingley Test to keep themselves alive in the series. 
