Stuart Broad, Chris Woakes and Jack Leach claimed a wicket each, before Marnus Labuschagne and Travis Head led Australia to 82/3, with a lead of 194 runs in the third Ashes Test at Headingley on Friday. Earlier, England were dismissed for just 67 on the second day. Fast bowler Josh Hazlewood took five wickets for 30 runs, with England's collapse leaving them 112 runs behind after Australia made 179 in their first innings. This was Hazlewood's seventh five-wicket haul in Test cricket. Joe Denly, with 12, was the only batsman in the innings to reach double figures with England captain Joe Root out for his second successive duck. Australia lead the five-match series 1-0 and victory in Leeds would see them retain the Ashes. (Scorecard)

Ashes 2019 3rd Test Day 2 Match, Highlights Between England vs Australia, Straight from Headingley, Leeds.