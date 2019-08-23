 
The Ashes 2019 01 Aug 19 to 16 Sep 19

England vs Australia 3rd Test Day 2 Highlights, Ashes 2019: Marnus Labuschagne Fifty Takes Australia's Lead Close To 300 On Day 2

Updated:23 August 2019 23:44 IST

ENG vs AUS 3rd Test Day 2 Highlights, Ashes 2019: Marnus Labuschagne brought up his third consecutive half-century in Tests as Australia post 171/6 on day 2.

England vs Australia 3rd Test Day 2 Highlights, Ashes 2019: Marnus Labuschagne Fifty Takes Australia
England vs Australia Highlights: Marnus Labuschagne scored his 4th Test fifty. © AFP

Stuart Broad, Chris Woakes and Jack Leach claimed a wicket each, before Marnus Labuschagne and Travis Head led Australia to 82/3, with a lead of 194 runs in the third Ashes Test at Headingley on Friday. Earlier, England were dismissed for just 67 on the second day. Fast bowler Josh Hazlewood took five wickets for 30 runs, with England's collapse leaving them 112 runs behind after Australia made 179 in their first innings. This was Hazlewood's seventh five-wicket haul in Test cricket. Joe Denly, with 12, was the only batsman in the innings to reach double figures with England captain Joe Root out for his second successive duck. Australia lead the five-match series 1-0 and victory in Leeds would see them retain the Ashes. (Scorecard)

Ashes 2019 3rd Test Day 2 Match, Highlights Between England vs Australia, Straight from Headingley, Leeds.

  • 23:37 (IST)Aug 23, 2019

    That's it from us!

    Thank you for joining us for the live coverage of the third Test between England and Australia. Australia bowled out England for 67 and have posted 171 for six at the end of day's play. Do join us tomorrow for all the live updates from the third day.
  • 23:34 (IST)Aug 23, 2019

    Stumps on day two!

    Australia have taken charge of the third Test at Headingley. They lead England by 283 runs with three days left in the Test match.
  • 23:27 (IST)Aug 23, 2019

    50 for Marnus Labuschagne!

    Marnus Labuschagne scores his 4th Test fifty. Australia (179, 167/6), lead England (67) by 279 runs

  • 23:19 (IST)Aug 23, 2019

    WICKET!

    Tim Paine departs without scoring. This could be the turning point in the game 

    Paine c Denly b Broad 0(2)
  • 23:15 (IST)Aug 23, 2019

    WICKET!

    Ben Stokes finally gets his reward. Matthew Wade departs

    Wade c Bairstow b Stokes 33(59)
  • 23:03 (IST)Aug 23, 2019

    Dropped!

    Unlucky for Ben Stokes. Jonny Bairstow could not hold on to the catch. Marnus Labuschagne has survived for the 3rd time in the innings.
  • 22:56 (IST)Aug 23, 2019

    Slipping away!

    It seems like the match is slipping away from England's grip as Australia's lead keeps on growing. Joe Root is running out of bowling options too.
  • 22:54 (IST)Aug 23, 2019

    150 up for Australia!

    150 up for Australia. The lead is now 265.
  • 22:34 (IST)Aug 23, 2019

    Marnus Labuschagne survives!

    Ben Stokes, Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow were convinced that Marnus Labuschagne had nicked that ball. Reviewed it but Stokes had overstepped. Labuschagne survives.
  • 21:55 (IST)Aug 23, 2019

    Review time!

    Jack Leach opts for a review against Matthew Wade. The ball tracking shows it was missing wickets. The umpire's call will remain in Australia's favour.
  • 21:51 (IST)Aug 23, 2019

    Maiden over!

    Ben Stokes bowls a maiden over for England. Australia are 111/4 in 37 overs, leading by 223 runs.
  • 21:37 (IST)Aug 23, 2019

    After 34 overs

    Australia are 104/4 after 34 overs with Marnus Labuschagne (21*) leading the charge.
  • 21:37 (IST)Aug 23, 2019

    100 up for Australia

    Matthew Wade is off the mark with a boundary and with this, Australia go past 100 in their second innings.
  • 21:32 (IST)Aug 23, 2019

    Wade comes to the crease

    Matthew Wade comes to the crease at number six.
  • 21:30 (IST)Aug 23, 2019

    Wicket!

    Ben Stokes removes Travis Head to break the dangerous stand. Australia are 97/4 in 32.2 overs.
  • 21:29 (IST)Aug 23, 2019

    FOUR!

    Marnus Labuschagne releases the pressure off Australia with a lofted boundary off to conclude the 32nd over by Jack Leach.
  • 21:18 (IST)Aug 23, 2019

    Marnus Labuschagne dropped

    Marnus Labuschagne dropped on 14. England captain Joe Root is the culprit, who fumbled, panicked and dropped an easy catch at first slip.
  • 21:15 (IST)Aug 23, 2019

    200 lead for Australia

    Travis Head takes a quick single as Australia's lead to 200.
  • 21:04 (IST)Aug 23, 2019

    Third session begins

    Marnus Labuschagne and Travis Head are out in the middle to start the third session on Day 2 of the third Ashes Test.
  • 20:45 (IST)Aug 23, 2019

    Tea on Day 2

    Australia are 82/3 at Tea on Day 2. They are 194 runs ahead of England with Marnus Labuschagne (13*) and Travis Head (17*) in charge. Stuart Broad, Chris Woakes and Jack Leach claimed a wicket each for India in the second session.
  • 20:41 (IST)Aug 23, 2019

    Labuschagne edged

    Travis Head edged but the ball falls short of a diving Ben Stokes. 
  • 20:33 (IST)Aug 23, 2019

    FOUR!

    Travis Head puts some left-hander's elegance on display with a square cut.
  • 20:26 (IST)Aug 23, 2019

    FOUR!

    Travis Head concludes the 21st over by Stuart Broad with a boundary. Australia are 67/3, leading the 3rd Ashes test by 179 runs.
  • 20:07 (IST)Aug 23, 2019

    FOUR!

    Travis Head gets off to the mark with a boundary straight down the ground. It takes Australia to 58/3 in 17 overs. They now have a lead of 170 runs.
  • 19:57 (IST)Aug 23, 2019

    Head comes to the crease

    Travis Head comes to the crease at number five.
  • 19:55 (IST)Aug 23, 2019

    Wicket!

    Chris Woakes joins the party, dismisses Usman Khawaja for 23. Australia are 52/3 in 14.1 overs, leading by 164 runs.
  • 19:45 (IST)Aug 23, 2019

    FOUR!

    Usman Khawaja edged, but gets a bonus boundary. The ball fell short of Joe Root, the fielder at first slip, who lets it roll through the third man for four.
  • 19:43 (IST)Aug 23, 2019

    FOUR!

    Marnus Labuschagne gets off to the mark with a boundary. With this, Australia's lead goes past 150 in Leeds.
  • 19:39 (IST)Aug 23, 2019

    Wicket!

    Jack Leach comes and gives England a much-needed breakthrough. Marcus Harris departs for 19 runs as Australia lose two wickets in their second innings.
  • 19:30 (IST)Aug 23, 2019

    FOUR!

    Marcus Harris hits Stuart Broad to backward point for four. It was too full and wide by the lanky speedster, though the left-handed batsman opened the face of his bat at the right time to pick up his third boundary.
  • 19:25 (IST)Aug 23, 2019

    FOUR!

    Usman Khawaja smashes a shortish delivery by Chris Woakes to fine leg for four. Australia are 30/1 in 8.1 overs.
  • 19:21 (IST)Aug 23, 2019

    Review time!

    Stuart Broad opts for review against Marcus Harris. However, the review shows the ball was missing wickets. Harris survives and denies Broad a second wicket.
  • 19:06 (IST)Aug 23, 2019

    FOUR!

    Marcus Harris smashes Stuart Broad straight down the ground pick up his second boundary. It takes him to double figures and Australia to 16/1 in 3.4 overs.
  • 18:59 (IST)Aug 23, 2019

    Khawaja comes to the crease

    Usman Khawaja comes to the crease at number three.
  • 18:54 (IST)Aug 23, 2019

    Wicket!

    Stuart Broad strikes in the second over, traps David Warner LBW for zero. In six innings he has batted after one-year ban, Warner has failed to reach double digits five times.
  • 18:50 (IST)Aug 23, 2019

    FOUR!

    Marcus Harris follows it up with a boundary. He smashes Jofra Archer through point to pick up quick runs early for Australia.
  • 18:49 (IST)Aug 23, 2019

    No hat-trick for Jofra Archer

    Jofra Archer misses out on a hat-trick as he dismissed Australia's Nathan Lyon and Marnus Labuschagne in consecutive balls on Day 1.
  • 18:37 (IST)Aug 23, 2019

    England all out for 67

    Josh Hazlewood claims his seventh five-wicket haul to help Australia wrap England for 67 runs. They have a lead of 112 runs, despite having been bowled out for 179 runs.
  • 18:32 (IST)Aug 23, 2019

    Wicket!

    Pat Cummins ends Jofra Archer cameo to claim his third wicket.
  • 18:28 (IST)Aug 23, 2019

    FOUR!

    Jofra Archer starts the 27th over with a boundary. The newcomer is trying his best to help England in tough times.
    Topics mentioned in this article England England Cricket Team Australia Australia Cricket Team Cricket England vs Australia, 3rd Test Live Score Live Cricket Score Live Blogs The Ashes 2019
    Rankings

    • TEST
    • ODI
    • T20
    Rank Team Rating
    1 IndiaIndia 113
    2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
    3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
    4 EnglandEngland 105
    5 AustraliaAustralia 98
    Last updated on: 19 August 2019

