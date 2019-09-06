 
The Ashes 2019 01 Aug 19 to 16 Sep 19

England Vs Australia 4th Test Day 3 LIVE Score, Ashes 2019: Australia In Command After Steve Smith's Double Hundred

Updated:06 September 2019 13:47 IST

ENG vs AUS 4th Test Day 3 LIVE Score, Ashes 2019: Australia managed to pick up a crucial wicket towards the end of Day 2.

England Vs Australia 4th Test Day 3 LIVE Score, Ashes 2019: Australia In Command After Steve Smith
England Vs Australia LIVE cricket Score: Australia removed Joe Denly before stumps on Day 2. © AFP

Australia's Steve Smith took his run-spree this Ashes to a new level as he scored a superb double century on the second day of the fourth Test against England at Old Trafford on Thursday. Smith's 211 was the cornerstone of Australia's commanding 497/8 declared. England then lost Joe Denly, a makeshift opener after swapping places with the struggling Jason Roy, for four when he was brilliantly caught at the second attempt by Matthew Wade at short leg following a genuine glance off Pat Cummins. England were 23/1 at stumps, 474 runs behind, with Rory Burns 15 not out and nightwatchman Craig Overton unbeaten on three. They now face an uphill task to deny Australia a win that would see the holders retain the Ashes at 2-1 up with one to play in a five-match series. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Ashes 2019 4th Test Day 3 Match, LIVE Score Updates Between England vs Australia, Straight from Old Trafford, Manchester

    Topics mentioned in this article England England Cricket Team Australia Australia Cricket Team Steven Peter Devereux Smith Steven Smith The Ashes 2019 England vs Australia, 4th Test Cricket
