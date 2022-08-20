India so far have completely outplayed Zimbabwe in the first two ODIs of the three-match series in Harare. After registering a 10-wicket in the first ODI, India bowled out Zimbabwe for a paltry total of 161 in the second ODI. During Zimbabwe's innings in the second ODI, a funny incident happened. In the 28th over, Ishan Kishan stunned Axar Patel with a throw in the field, which hit the latter on his body. Deepak Hooda came into the attack and off his second delivery of his second over, the ball went into the deep square leg area, where Kishan was deployed.

Kishan charged quickly towards the ball and Axar Patel, who was standing at midwicket, had to squat down to protect himself from the ball.

However, Kishan's throw hit Axar on his body, and the all-rounder was quick to give a fiery look to the batter.

However, Kishan saw the funny side of it and put out his hand up for an apology immediately.



Meanwhile, Shardul Thakur took three wickets as India bowled Zimbabwe out for 161 runs after electing to bowl.

For Zimbabwe, Sean Williams and Ryan Burl put on a gutsy fight against the Indian attack, scoring 42 and 39 not out, respectively.

In reply, India had lost four wickets but were cruising in their chase of 162.

India are in Zimbabwe ahead of the Asia Cup in the United Arab Emirates this month, with their opening fixture against arch-rivals Pakistan on August 28.