Story ProgressBack to home
Zimbabwe vs United States Highlights, ICC World Cup Qualifier: Zimbabwe Win By Record 304 Runs
Zimbabwe vs United States,ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers, Highlights:Zimbabwe defeated USA by a record 304-run margin
ZIM vs USA, ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers: Zimbabwe beat USA.© Twitter
Zimbabwe vs United States, ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers, Highlights:Zimbabwe defeated United States of America by a record 304-run margin in the last Group A clash of the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers on Monday at the Harare Sports Club, Harare. Zimbabwe scored 408/6 batting first. This was the first time that Zimbabwe scored over 400 in an ODI innings. USA, then, were dismissed for just 104. (Scorecard)
Here are the Highlights from the ICC World Cup Qualifier match between Zimbabwe and USA from Harare:
Match 17, ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, 2023, Jun 26, 2023
Match Ended
ZIM
408/6 (50.0)
USA
104/10 (25.1)
Harare Sports Club, Harare
Zimbabwe beat USA by 304 runs
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the Latest Sports News and check out Match Schedule and Live Score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
ZIM vs USA, WC Qualifiers, Live
We are back for the chase! The players are already out in the middle. Steven Taylor and Sushant Modani are the two openers while Richard Ngarava will bowl the first over.
... THE RUN CHASE ...
Right then, Zimbabwe have posted a mammoth total on the board and will be pretty confident about getting the two points. USA, on the other hand, will need something really special from their batters to gun this down. Join us in a bit to see how the chase unfolds.
The man of the moment, Sean Williams is up for a chat. He says the wicket is fantastic to bat on and the team started a bit slow but the team picked up well as the game progressed and was happy with the batting performance as that's what the team is looking for. Adds that pitching a couple of singles here and there helped him a lot to score this big in this game and they would be looking to defend this total clinically now.
USA, on the other hand, bowled really well in the first Powerplay but couldn't really build on that and caved under pressure from the hosts. They literally had no answers to the splendid batting from Sean Williams and the other batters also took advantage of that massively. Their bowlers could have been a bit more aggressive and used variations but instead, they were predictable which played into the hands of the hosts. However, they managed to pick up a few wickets at the back end of the innings but the damage was already done by then. Abhishek Paradkar picked up three wickets while Jessy Singh got a couple and Nosthush Kenjige chipped in with one but all of them were pretty expensive and now they have a massive task on their hands.
Zimbabwe started off slowly and steadily and both the openers were a bit too cautious. Although they added up over 50 runs, they didn't utilize the Powerplay enough. Innocent Kaia tried to be aggressive after but soon lost his wicket. However, after that Sean Williams was promoted to Number 3 and completely changed the course of the game. He came out with intent and looked in great touch as he found the boundary quite consistently. Williams and Joylord Gumbie added 160 runs together at a good rate and both registered half-centuries as well. The former fell short of his hundred but the latter didn't miss out on his century and kept going even after that. Sikandar Raza supported him with a good cameo and Ryan Burl also played a fiery knock of 47 off just 16 balls and just missed out on equalling the record of the fastest fifty in this format which belongs to the great, AB de Villiers. Williams got dismissed on 174 runs which is the third-highest individual score for them in this format. In the end, Tadiwanashe Marumani played a few lusty blows to get past 400.
RECORD ALERT! Zimbabwe have breached the 400-run mark for the first time in their history and this is their highest-ever total in this format. Most of the credit goes to Sean Williams for his magnificent inning and the hosts have produced a dominating batting display here. The crowd has been greatly entertained, and Zimbabwe looks set for another victory.
FOUR! Fuller one outside off, Tadiwanashe Marumani edges this over the short third man fielder for a boundary to end this utter professional inning from Zimbabwe as they end up scoring 408/6 in their quota of 50 overs.
On a length in middle, Tadiwanashe Marumani smashes this to long off for a couple.
Wide! Bouncer but way too high for the umpire's liking.
SIX! 400 comes up for Zimbabwe for the first time ever in ODI. Over-pitched in middle, Tadiwanashe Marumani slogs this over the long on region for a maximum.
FOUR! Smashed away for four. On a length in middle, Tadiwanashe Marumani smashes this off his back foot towards deep mid-wicket region for a boundary.
Fuller one down leg, Brad Evans looks to flick but misses out as the ball travels to the keeper and the batters run for it.
Back of a length in middle, Tadiwanashe Marumani looks to flick but misses out as the ball gets the inside edge rolling towards fine leg and they take a single.
Who will bowl the last over? It will be Jessy Singh (9-0-78-2)
Fuller one wide of off, Brad Evans looks to slog but misses out.
Back of a length in middle, Brad Evans pulls this to deep mid-wicket for a couple.
Brad Evans comes out to the middle now.
OUT! IN THE AIR AND GONE! Finally, the marathon knock comes to and end from the bat of the stand-in skipper Sean Williams. On a length in middle, Sean Williams looks to go big down the ground but mistimes this in the hands of Nosthush Kenjige at long off for his dismissal.
On a length in middle, Tadiwanashe Marumani nudges this towards square leg for a single.