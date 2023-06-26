Zimbabwe vs United States, ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers, Highlights:Zimbabwe defeated United States of America by a record 304-run margin in the last Group A clash of the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers on Monday at the Harare Sports Club, Harare. Zimbabwe scored 408/6 batting first. This was the first time that Zimbabwe scored over 400 in an ODI innings. USA, then, were dismissed for just 104. (Scorecard)

Here are the Highlights from the ICC World Cup Qualifier match between Zimbabwe and USA from Harare: