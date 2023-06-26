Story ProgressBack to home
West Indies vs Netherlands Live Score Updates, ICC World Cup Qualifier
West Indies vs Netherlands, ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers, Live: West Indies will be taking on Netherlands in their last Group A clash of the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers on Monday
WI vs NED, ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers, Live: WI will take on NED© AFP
West Indies vs Netherlands, ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers, Live Updates:West Indies will be taking on Netherlands in their last Group A clash of the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers on Monday at the Takashinga Sports Club, Harare. Both West Indies and Netherlands have qualified for the Super 6 stage of the tournament. The Shai Hope-led team will be coming to this match after facing a 35-run defeat against Zimbabwe. On the other hand, Netherlands registered a victory by 7 wickets against Nepal in their previous match. (Live Scorecard)
Here are the Live Updates from the ICC World Cup Qualifier match between West Indies and Netherlands from Harare:
Match 18, ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, 2023, Jun 26, 2023
Play In Progress
WI
374/6 (50.0)
NED
315/5 (44.3)
Takashinga Sports Club, Harare
Netherlands won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 7.08
% chance to win
WI 77%
NED 23%
Batsman
Teja Nidamanuru
105 (71)
Saqib Zulfiqar
1* (1)
Bowler
Alzarri Joseph
66/0 (9)
Roston Chase
47/3 (7.3)
Topics mentioned in this article
WI vs NED, ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers
Netherlands had a day to forget with the ball. Their bowlers took a real beating. There were a few happy moments for their bowlers but mroe or less it was a day to forget. Their batters now face an uphil task. If they are to chase this down, someone will have play a knock of a lifetime. Windies on the other hand, will back themselves to defend this. Join us for the chase in a bit.
That was total carnage! We feel Windies have batted Netherlands out of the game. Take a bow Nicholas Pooran! What a knock that was. Absolutely brutal. However, it was the openers who laid the platform, they added over 100 with both scroing fifties. Shamarh Brooks and King then fell quickly. However, the stand between Pooran and Hope took the game away from the Dutch. The two scored freely and added over 100. Hope fell but Pooran continued. He got up a brilliant ton and along with Paul ensured Windies finish strongly.
SIX! Ends the innings in style! Windies end with 374! On middle, this is another slog sweep and Paul heaves it over the mid-wicket fence.
A dot! Fires it full and outside off, Keemo Paul swings but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
FOUR! Takes full toll of the Free Hit! Another full one outside off, Keemo Paul hits it over cover for a boundary.
No ball! Free Hit! Outside off, this is lofted over cover for two.
SIX! Paul gets into the act now! On middle, this is heaved over the mid-wicket fence.
Two! Outside off, this is lofted over cover for two.
FOUR! Outrageous! He is having some fun out there now! The reverse sweep comes out. This is outside off, it is hit over the short third man fielder and into the fence.
Well saved! Shorter and on middle, Keemo Paul pulls it towards deep mid-wicket. The fielder runs to his right and pushes it back in. A single only.
Well bowled! Not a lot you can do with that! A yorker on middle, Keemo Paul looks to whip it but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
A leg bye now! On the pads, Nicholas Pooran looks to flick but misses, it hits the pad and rolls on the leg side. A leg bye taken.
FOUR! Brings up his ton in style! Just the 63 balls. What a knock that is. Wow! This is fuller and outside off, this is thumped through covers and this one races away to the fence.
SIX! Just a boundary away now from a ton! On middle, fuller, this is right in the arc, it is hit over the long off fence for a massive hit.
On middle, this is flicked through mid-wicket for one more.
On middle, Nicholas Pooran swings, it goes off the inner half through square leg for two.
On off, this is guided through point for one more.
On the pads, this is nudged around the corner for one.
Just the one! On middle, Paul looks to play the slog sweep, it goes off the inside edge through mid-wicket for one.
On middle, this is nudged towards mid-wicket for one.