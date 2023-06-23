West Indies' star player Keacy Carty took a superb boundary line catch during his team's World Cup Qualifiers match against Nepal at Harare Sports Club, Harare on Thursday. On the first ball of the 23rd over that was being bowled by Akeal Hosein, Nepal batter Kushal Malla tried to go for a big one. The ball travelled towards the long-on where substitute fielder Carty was stationed. The fielder took the catch and lobbed it in air just before he jumped over the boundary rope to balance his body. The ball would have fallen outside the playing area for a six but Carty made a really good adjustment to turn it into a catch.

Watch it here:

Talking about the game, Shai Hope and Nicholas Pooran hit centuries to propel the West Indies to a convincing 101-run win over Nepal.

Hope scored 132 while Pooran made a brisk 115 as the pair put on 216 for the fourth wicket to help the two-time champions post 339-7 after a bad start to the innings.

Kyle Mayers fell for just one and Johnson Charles was out for nought as the West Indies slumped to 9-2. Opener Brandon King made 32 before he was bowled by leg-spinner Sandeep Lamichhane.

Nepal's chase began poorly with Alzarri Joseph uprooting Kushal Bhurtel's off stump in the second over. Bhim Sharki soon followed when he was caught behind off Holder trying a scoop shot.

Several Nepali batsmen made decent starts but only Aarif Sheikh passed fifty, reaching 63 before falling to a stunning Pooran catch in the deep as his team was bowled out for 238.

Holder took 3-34 for the West Indies with Joseph, Paul and Akeal Hosein all picking up two wickets.

The West Indies have won their first two matches and moved above tournament hosts Zimbabwe on net run rate at the top of Group A. The two nations meet in their next match on Saturday.

