Wanindu Hasaranga created history on Saturday as the Sri Lanka spinner became the second bowler ever in ODI history to take three consecutive five-wicket hauls. Hasaranga achieved the feat in the ICC World Cup 2023 qualifying match against Ireland - 33 years after Pakistan pacer Waqar Younis. Sri Lanka powered into the Super Six stage of the Cricket World Cup qualifying tournament with a crushing 133-run win over Ireland on Sunday that eliminated their opponents. The result also guaranteed Scotland and Oman will join Sri Lanka in progressing from Group B.

Opener Dimuth Karunaratne made a run-a-ball 103 and Sadeera Samarawickrama hit 82 as Sri Lanka compiled an imposing total of 325 all out off 49.5 overs after being put in to bat in Bulawayo. Mark Adair took 4-46 and Barry McCarthy claimed 3-56 but Ireland's pace spearhead Josh Little conceded 78 runs in eight wicketless overs.

Karunaratne and Samarawickrama put on 168 for the third wicket after Kusal Mendis was trapped lbw first ball by McCarthy.

Charith Asalanka (38) and Dhananjaya de Silva (42 not out) also chipped in as Ireland sought to limit the damage in the closing overs.

Ireland needed a victory to keep their qualification hopes alive, but they lost experienced opener Paul Stirling for six and the wheels soon came off.

Captain Andy Balbirnie's dismissal reduced Ireland to 57-3 and Lorcan Tucker was bowled for a duck the next over before Wanindu Hasaranga pinned Harry Tector in front for 33.

Curtis Campher, who made a century in the gut-wrenching loss to Scotland, briefly countered in his knock of 39 but once he top-edged to the wicketkeeper Ireland were all but doomed.

Hasaranga finished with 5-79, giving the Sri Lankan leg-spinner 16 wickets in three qualifiers so far in Zimbabwe.

