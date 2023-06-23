Sri Lanka vs Iman, ICC World Cup Qualifier 2023 Live Updates: Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka has won the toss and opted to bowl first against Oman in ICC World Cup Qualifier 2023 match at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo. "We are going to bowl, overcast conditions, so look to maximize the conditions. It does swing in the first 10 overs, so I expect the same. We are a confident side, but they are a good side too," said Shanaka who is playing with an unchanged team. "If we can stay on the wicket for the first 10-15 overs then there are runs to be had. No changes for us," said Oman skipper Zeeshan Maqsood. (LIVE SCORECARD)