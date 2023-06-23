Story ProgressBack to home
Sri Lanka vs Oman, ICC World Cup Qualifiers Live Score Updates
Sri Lanka vs Iman, ICC World Cup Qualifier 2023 Live Updates: Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka has won the toss and opted to bowl first against Oman
Sri Lanka vs Iman, ICC World Cup Qualifier 2023 Live Updates: Oman are batting first.© AFP
Sri Lanka vs Iman, ICC World Cup Qualifier 2023 Live Updates: Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka has won the toss and opted to bowl first against Oman in ICC World Cup Qualifier 2023 match at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo. "We are going to bowl, overcast conditions, so look to maximize the conditions. It does swing in the first 10 overs, so I expect the same. We are a confident side, but they are a good side too," said Shanaka who is playing with an unchanged team. "If we can stay on the wicket for the first 10-15 overs then there are runs to be had. No changes for us," said Oman skipper Zeeshan Maqsood. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Match 11, ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, 2023, Jun 23, 2023
Play In Progress
SL
OMA
86/8 (25.5)
Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo
Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 3.33
% chance to win
SL 93%
OMA 7%
Batsman
Ayaan Khan
39 (56)
Fayyaz Butt
3* (12)
Bowler
Lahiru Kumara
16/3 (6.5)
Wanindu Hasaranga
11/3 (5)
On a length around pads, Ayaan Khan tucks this away towards deep square leg for a single.
Short-pitched delivery angling across the batter, Ayaan Khan takes his guard down and lets this go to the keeper.
Good length delivery on off, Ayaan Khan punches this to mid off for no run.
On a length outside off, Fayyaz Butt taps this to third man for a single.
Short-pitched delivery angling across the batter, Fayyaz Butt ducks down.
Tossed up around off-stump line, Ayaan Khan defends this convincingly off his front foot.
Fuller one in middle, Fayyaz Butt tucks this to the on side for a single.
Quicker and flatter outside off, Fayyaz Butt looks to defend but gets it clipped off his arm into the gloves of Kusal Mendis behind the wicket.
Fuller one in middle, Fayyaz Butt pushes this back to the bowler.
Short of a length skidding into the stumps, Fayyaz Butt hops onto his back foot and cuts this to point.
Fuller one in middle, Fayyaz Butt strides out and defends this.
On a length outside off, Fayyaz Butt taps this to third man for a single.
Full and wide outside off, Fayyaz Butt leaves this for the keeper to collect.
On a length around middle, Fayyaz Butt pushes this to short mid-wicket for no run.
Aggressive approach from Lahiru Kumara as he darts a bouncer zipping past the grill of Fayyaz Butt, he manages to duck down just in time.
On a length around off, Fayyaz Butt punches this to short cover for no run.
Fayyaz Butt walks out to the centre.
OUT! RUN-OUT! On a length going down leg, Ayaan Khan looks to flick but misses out and so does the keeper. They take a single and try to run back for the second but good work in the deep by Kasun Rajitha as he throws this quickly towards the striking end and the batter is short of his crease. A soft dismissal and the last form of dismissal that Oman would have asked for here. Charith Asalanka does superbly to get near the stumps from square leg and take the bails off.
Short and wide outside off, Ayaan Khan punches this to the right of the fielder at point but he fields well to save some runs for his team.
Wrong one a bit fuller turning in towards the batter, Naseem Khushi inside edges this onto his pads for no run.