Scotland vs West Indies, World Cup Qualifier Super Six, Live Score Updates
SCO vs WI,World Cup Qualifier Super Six, Live: West Indies face a must-win situation as they take on Scotland in a crunch ICC Cricket World Cup qualifier Super Six fixture in Harare
World Cup Qualfier, Super Six Live: West Indies take on upbeat Scotland in Harare.© Twitter
SCO vs WI, World Cup Qualifier Super Six, Live: West Indies face a must-win situation as they take on Scotland in a crunch ICC Cricket World Cup qualifier Super Six fixture in Harare. Kevin Sinclair has been added to the West Indies squad for the critical Super Six stage, following injury to Yannic Cariah. The two-time champions lost both of their now pivotal group matches against Zimbabwe and Netherlands, so will be aiming to keep their qualification hopes alive with victories over Sri Lanka, Scotland and Oman in the Super Six stage. Scotland, on the other hand, come into this fixture on the back of defeat to Sri Lanka, but won three games on the bounce prior to that. (Live Scorecard)
Hello and welcome to match number 3 in the Super Sixes where we will see Scotland take on West Indies. We all feel that a team like West Indies will be a challenge to lot of teams and it turned out when they faced a couple of minnow teams but things went absolutely downhill after their results against Zimbabwe and the Dutch. Things could not get any much worse for West Indies but still they have somehow kept the hopes alive as they face Scotland who had more wins than the Windies in the group stages. Scotland have nothing to lose and will hope to showcase their talent once again. Who do you think will win? Let's find out. Toss coming up...
We have had some riveting action in the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers so far and we are inching closer to finding out which two teams will make it to India to play in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup. There is a sense of anticipation in the air as the strongest two teams are likely to make it to one of the most sought-after cricketing mega-event in the world. We are into the Super Sixes and it looks like the advantage is heavily stacked towards the teams that aced the group stages. This leaves the two teams placed third in their respective groups an uphill task to climb and in match 3 of this phase, we will witness West Indies who were third in Group A clash against Scotland who stood second in Group B as they battle it out for crucial points at the Harare Sports Club. The Windies were one of the favorites entering this competition with a star-studded batting line-up and tons of more international experience than most of their opponents. They started their campaign with two comfortable wins against minnows USA and Nepal but this seemed to make them complacent. The loss against the hosts Zimbabwe was a massive blow for them as it looked like they would miss out on the top spot in the table and things got worse for them when they suffered a morale-seeping defeat against the Netherlands which condemned them to third place. The lads from the Caribbean will still be feeling the effects of their loss in the last match as they posted a mammoth total of 374. Not only did their opponents reach the total and tie the game but they were also demolished in the Super-over which shows that their weakness lies in their bowling. Nicholas Pooran has been really good with the bat scoring 296 runs at an average of 98.66 and striking at 132.73. Shai Hope has also had a good tournament so far accumulating 263 runs but the rest have not been at their best with Brandon King and Johnson Charles chipping in with a few runs. Their bowling unit has been under-par with Alzarri Joseph the stand-out player in the lot having taken 8 wickets but just like the rest, has not been able to hold his nerves in crucial situations. Jason Holder decided to bowl the Super-over in the last game and was thrashed for 30 runs putting the WIndies in a position where they will need to reconsider their fifth bowling option. Scotland's campaign started against Ireland and what a game it was! The Scottish grabbed victory from the jaws of defeat as they won on the last delivery with 1 wicket in hand. Easy wins against the UAE and Oman confirmed their qualification into the Super Sixes before they faced Sri Lanka in the last match for the pole position in the group. They put in a good bowling performance and managed to bowl their opponents out on a paltry score but the batters could not back up the good work as they lost by a massive margin of 82 runs. Chris Greaves has been really good for them as he leads the wicket-taking charts for his side with 10 wickets and has also contributed 98 runs with the bat. Brandon McMullen claimed a five-wicket haul in the game against Ireland but has fizzled out a bit since then with the ball but has managed to notch up a century. Chris Sole and Mark Watt have chipped in with 6 wickets each and their skipper Richie Berrington is their top-scorer with 207 runs having scored one hundred along with a half-century. Michael Leask and Mark Watt's contributions with the bat lower down the order cannot be taken lightly as they have been heavily responsible for the position Scotland find themselves in. West Indies are on the brink of elimination and will Scotland condemn the two-time world champions to defeat that puts their qualification hopes in jeopardy? Or will the Windies keep their hopes alive with a crushing victory? We will find out soon.