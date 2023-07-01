SCO vs WI, World Cup Qualifier Super Six, Live: West Indies face a must-win situation as they take on Scotland in a crunch ICC Cricket World Cup qualifier Super Six fixture in Harare. Kevin Sinclair has been added to the West Indies squad for the critical Super Six stage, following injury to Yannic Cariah. The two-time champions lost both of their now pivotal group matches against Zimbabwe and Netherlands, so will be aiming to keep their qualification hopes alive with victories over Sri Lanka, Scotland and Oman in the Super Six stage. Scotland, on the other hand, come into this fixture on the back of defeat to Sri Lanka, but won three games on the bounce prior to that. (Live Scorecard)