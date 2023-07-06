Story ProgressBack to home
Scotland vs Netherlands World Cup Qualifier: Live Cricket Score And Updates
SCO vs NED, World Cup Qualifier Live: Netherlands and Scotland square off for a place in the ICC Cricket World Cup in India
World Cup Qualifier Live: Netherlands and Scotland square off for a ticket to India.© AFP
SCO vs NED, World Cup Qualifier Live: Netherlands and Scotland square off for a place in the ICC Cricket World Cup in India. A win would guarantee either side a place in the league phase of the tournament alongside world's best team. Sri Lanka have already booked their place, while World Cup Qualifier hosts Zimbabwe missed a huge opportunity after losing to Scotland on Tuesday. (Live Scorecard)
Here are the Live Updates of the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier between Scotland and Netherlands from Bulawayo
It is time for the most important match in the World Cup Qualifiers. It is time for Scotland to take on Netherlands as they look to seal the final spot for the ticket to India. This does feel like a final. Although Scotland have the upper hand with two points more than Netherlands and a better run rate but the Dutch will be ready to fight for the final destination. Scotland had a massive win against the Lankans which just helped them to get the breathing space in this game. Two teams who have shown great consistency and determination to get in top two have to fight for one last time. Welcome to the coverage. Toss coming up soon.
The 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers has been a tournament to remember and in the penultimate match of the Super Sixes' stage, Scotland go head-to-head with Netherlands at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo in what is effectively a knockout game with the winner sealing a spot in the main tournament later this year in India. Sri Lanka have already confirmed their place and it looked like the hosts, Zimbabwe would join them in India but a sensational performance under pressure from Scotland in their last game against the hosts has knocked Zimbabwe out of the competition and opened the door for Netherlands to sneak into that elusive second place. Scotland have a couple more points than the Netherlands and a better net run rate, which means the Dutch players will need more than just a victory to pip their opponents into finishing second. Coming to the teams, Scotland have an in-form batting line-up and in their last game against Zimbabwe too we saw that even though no one got a big score, almost every batter got to thirties or forties which proved decisive. Their bowling too has been more than decent with Chris Greaves, Brandon McMullen and Chris Sole all in the top 10 wicket-takers of the tournament. Netherlands on the other hand have been at their gritty best, proving hard to be beaten and notching up a few stellar victories. They do have a habit of pulling off the exceptional in big tournaments and skipper Scott Edwards will be rallying his troops to do the same here. The skipper is amongst the leading run-scorers of the tournament and the opening pair of Vikramjit Singh and Max O'Dowd has proved vital for them. They have a well-rounded bowling unit but against this particular Scotland side, it will certainly be difficult for them. All in all, this game has all the makings of a classic and as usual, it will all boil down to which team handles pressure better. Who are you backing?