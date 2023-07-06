SCO vs NED, World Cup Qualifier Live: Netherlands and Scotland square off for a place in the ICC Cricket World Cup in India. A win would guarantee either side a place in the league phase of the tournament alongside world's best team. Sri Lanka have already booked their place, while World Cup Qualifier hosts Zimbabwe missed a huge opportunity after losing to Scotland on Tuesday. (Live Scorecard)

Here are the Live Updates of the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier between Scotland and Netherlands from Bulawayo