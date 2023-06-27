ICC announced the schedule for the ODI World Cup 2023 on Tuesday. The defending champions England will take on the runners-up of the 2019 World Cup, New Zealand in the opening match of the tournament in Ahmedabad. India will be playing their opening match on October 8 against Australia in Chennai. Afghanistan will be opening their campaign against Bangladesh on October 7 in Dharamsala, Himachal Pradesh. With the likes of Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, and others, Afghanistan will be eying their maiden ODI World Cup title.

Afghanistan's full schedule at ODI World Cup 2023:

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, October 7- Dharamsala

India vs Afghanistan, October 11- Delhi

England vs Afghanistan, October 15- Delhi

New Zealand vs Afghanistan, October 18- Chennai

Pakistan vs Afghanistan, October 23- Chennai

Afghanistan vs Qualifier 2, October 30- Pune

Qualifier 1 vs Afghanistan, November 3- Lucknow

Australia vs Afghanistan, November 7- Mumbai

South Africa vs Afghanistan, November 10- Ahmedabad

Important Points To Note:

If the West Indies qualify, they will be Q1 irrespective of where they finish in the Qualifiers

If Sri Lanka qualify, they will be Q2 irrespective of where they finish in the Qualifiers

If Pakistan qualify for the semi-finals, they will play in Kolkata

If India qualify for the semifinals, they will play in Mumbai unless playing against Pakistan, in which case they will play in Kolkata