 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

West Indies vs Bangladesh Live Score, World Cup 2019: Windies, Bangladesh Eye Top 4 Spot With A Victory

Updated:17 June 2019 13:49 IST

West Indies Vs Bangladesh Live Score, 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup: After suffering two defeats in their last three matches, both West Indies and Bangladesh will eye to return back to winning ways.

West Indies vs Bangladesh Live Score, World Cup 2019: Windies, Bangladesh Eye Top 4 Spot With A Victory
WI vs BAN)Live Score, Cricket World Cup Match: West Indies lost their previous match. © AFP

The West Indies will take on Bangladesh in their next league stage fixture in the ongoing World Cup 2019 in Taunton on Monday. Both sides started with wins as the West Indies thrashed Pakistan while Bangladesh outshone South Africa in their first game. Both are on three points after four games. The West Indies, after a win, suffered defeats at the hands of Pakistan, Australia and England while their match against South Africa yielded no result. On the other hand, Bangladesh began their World Cup on a high note, beating South Africa in their opener by 21 runs but suffered defeats later on the as the tournament progressed. Their last two outings did not go well as they were thumped against England by 106 runs while game against Sri Lanka, in which they were the clear favourites, was washed away. Bangladesh were close to beating New Zealand, who lost eight wickets while chasing the total of 244 but somehow they managed to pull off a win. Both teams would try to get back in touch. However, the West Indies will miss Andre Russell badly. Ahead of the start of tournament, Russell was the X-factor for the West Indies but his knee injury during their eight-wicket defeat to England in World Cup will hut the Caribbeans. (LIVE SCORECARD)

World Cup 2019 Match Today, Live Score Updates Between West Indies vs Bangladesh, Straight from The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton 

  • 13:49 (IST)Jun 17, 2019

    Hello and welcome!

    Hello and welcome to the live commentary from the West Indies vs Bangladesh World Cup 2019 match. 
    Comments
    Topics mentioned in this article Live Score Live Cricket Score West Indies West Indies Cricket Team Bangladesh Bangladesh Cricket Team The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton County Ground Taunton World Cup 2019 West Indies vs Bangladesh, Match 23 Live Blogs Cricket
    Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
    Related Articles
    World Cup 2019, West Indies vs Bangladesh: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
    World Cup 2019, West Indies vs Bangladesh: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
    World Cup 2019 Preview: West Indies Eye Win Against Bangladesh
    World Cup 2019 Preview: West Indies Eye Win Against Bangladesh
    Advertisement

    Advertisement

    Rankings

    • TEST
    • ODI
    • T20
    Rank Team Rating
    1 IndiaIndia 113
    2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
    3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
    4 EnglandEngland 105
    5 AustraliaAustralia 98
    Last updated on: 04 June 2019

    Poll of the day

    Now Trending

    Advertisement

    © Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.