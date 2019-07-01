India put up a valiant fight against hosts England on Sunday but left themselves too much to do in the end as their unbeaten run in World Cup 2019 finally came to an end. England not only kept their hopes alive of a last-four berth but dented Pakistan's chances. Before the England vs India clash , Pakistan fans and former players were backing India to beat England, a result that would have made it a tad bit easier for Pakistan to reach the last four. But thanks to England's victory at Edgbaston, Pakistan are not assured of a semi-final berth even if they win their final league match against Bangladesh. Instead of questioning his own team's performance and quality, former Pakistan captain Waqar Younis decided to challenge India's "sportsmanship" on Twitter.

Waqar Younis tweeted saying that while he was not bothered if Pakistan qualified for the semi-finals, he questioned the "sportsmanship of few Champions", who according to him "failed badly".

It's not who you are.. What you do in life defines who you are.. Me not bothered if Pakistan gets to the semis or not but one thing is for sure.. Sportsmanship of few Champions got tested and they failed badly #INDvsEND #CWC2019 — Waqar Younis (@waqyounis99) June 30, 2019

Not surprisingly, Waqar Younis' comments didn't go down too well.

You guys should win on your own strength. Don't whine on SM. Others won't do it for you. It is others' game. Why the hell they should play it for you ? — (@venketeshrr) July 1, 2019

ROFL. So your team wants to be in world cup based on performance of some other team against yet another team? Apne bal par nahi?



So basically they should give the cup to pakistan and all teams should give a walkover then cos your gang of chewtiyas cant hold on to them self. — Loni Singh (@LoniSingh3705) July 1, 2019

How can you make such allegations ?



When you team plays badly consistently at the start of the CWC that time u didn't suspect any foul play ??



Our team plays one bad game & All Hell Breaks Lose On PAK Twitter



Please concentrate on your team's progress — Dr Khushboo (@khushikadri) July 1, 2019

If u wish to qualify, qualify on your own merit... why badmouth others if u lack competence at the first place... — Aaya To Modi Hi (@KapsJosh) July 1, 2019

Very irresponsible tweet. Who are u pass such judgement? If ur team suspect any foul play, lodge a complaint with ICC, let them investigate. There are hundreds of instances where ur team have collapsed like a pack of cards from a winning situation. Shall we pass the judgement? — THE SKIN DOCTOR (@theskindoctor13) July 1, 2019

Stop being a moaner. No favour should be expected from any opposition in a big tournament like the worldcup. Best 4 make it to semifinals and they have made it fair and square. If your team doesnt reach, head back home and introspect. No point expecting favours from 'champions' — cMeniman(@mcmeniman777) July 1, 2019

Waqar. Ive got a huge amount of respect for you as you know. But that tweet is inflammatory and quite frankly irresponsible.

As soon as Hardik was out India knew chances of a win were gone and protected their NRR.

It's a tournament.

Not everyone is out to get you! — CricketBadger (@cricket_badger) June 30, 2019

Pakistan wished to have foreign aid in cricket same as it has been living on aid from west for whole of it's life.



Should our universities start a degree program in art of begging? mdash; Imtiaz Mahmood (@ImtiazMadmood) July 1, 2019

It was you who wanted to get yourself run out to deny Anil Kumble the 10th wicket. You are talking about sportsmanship. Hilarious!! — Prabhakar (@PRABHAKAR1641) July 1, 2019

Indian fans after reading this tweet pic.twitter.com/LDBNDy7BPZ — Achintiyah Namo Brigade (@Achintiyah) July 1, 2019

We Pakistanis shouldn't complain about this game however we should leave this to Indian Fans it's more of them to feel good or bad abt it

Pakistan should focus of what is left and move on — IMMY (@immymalik2010) July 1, 2019

The match at Edgbaston saw the newly crowned World No.1, India, take on the former numero uno team in England. And while England were fighting to stay alive in the tournament, India had no such pressure, having won gone unbeaten in the tournament.

However, England showed just why they were billed as the pre-tournament favourites by taking the attack to India's strong bowling unit and posting a total of 337/7. India's slow start came back to bite them in the chase. India managed a score of just 27 runs in the first 10 overs, leaving their lower middle-order with a mountain to climb, which proved a bit too high in the end.

England's victory meant that the hosts still have a chance to reach the semi-finals -- which they will accomplish if they beat New Zealand in their final league encounter.

On the other hand, despite the loss to England, India have the luxury of needing to win just one of their remaining two games -- against Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

Pakistan's nightmare start to the tournament is the reason why they find themselves in the position they are. Pakistan were thrashed by the West Indies in their opening match, which was followed by a shock win over England.

Pakistan's next match against Sri Lanka was abandoned due to rain without a ball being bowled. Australia and India absolutely outclassed Pakistan to leave them with just one win in five matches.

Pakistan, however, turned their fortunes around with three back-to-back wins to remain in contention for a place in the semis but their earlier losses meant they were relying on others to get them to the last four.

As luck would have it, things didn't work out in their favour with England winning. And yet again they will be hoping that New Zealand beat England.