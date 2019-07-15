India captain Virat Kohli, who led the team to the World Cup 2019 semi-finals, failed to find a spot in International Cricket Council (ICC)'s team of World Cup 2019 , announced on its official website on Monday. England opener Jason Roy, who was picked ahead of Virat Kohli, had same 443 runs in the tournament. However, Roy's average of 63.29 in 7 matches was better than the right-handed batsman. Virat Kohli averaged 55.38 in 9 matches. India's golden run in World Cup 2019 ended after suffering an 18-run defeat to New Zealand in the first semi-final in Manchester.

Two India players -- Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah -- found places in ICC's World Cup 2019 XI. New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson, who was named player of the tournament, has been named as the captain of the side.

Former commentators Ian Bishop, Ian Smith and Isa Guha, cricket writer Lawarence Booth and ICC General Manager Cricket Geoff Allardice picked the World Cup 2019 playing XI.

Rohit Sharma and Jason Roy are picked as openers, thanks to their brilliant performance in the showpiece event. Rohit, who scored five tons in World Cup 2019, was the tournament's leading run scorer with 648 runs. Williamson is placed at number 3 spot followed by Joe Root, all-rounders Shakib Al Hasan and Ben Stokes. Australia's Alex Carey, who showed character in the recently concluded tournament, is the wicket-keeper batsman in ICC's playing XI.

The bowling attack looks lethal with big names including Mitchell Starc, Jofra Archer, Lockie Ferguson and Jasprit Bumrah in the side. Mitchell Starc was the leading wicket-taker of the tournament with 27 wickets. While, Jofra Archer who bowled the super over for England, had claimed 20 wickets in the tournament. Bumrah, the top ranked ODI bowler, always provided India breakthroughs in crucial moments and picked 18 wickets in the showpiece event.

Here is the team:

Jason Roy (Eng) - 443 runs at 63.28

Rohit Sharma (India) - 648 runs at 81.00

Kane Williamson (c) (NZ) - 578 runs at 82.57

Joe Root (Eng) - 556 runs at 61.77

Shakib (B'desh) - 606 runs at 86.57, 11 wkts at 36.27

Ben Stokes (Eng) - 465 runs at 66.42, 7 wkts at 35.14

Alex Carey (wk) (Aus) - 375 runs at 62.50, 20 dismissals

Mitchell Starc (Aus) - 27 wkts at 18.59

Jofra Archer (Eng) - 20 wkts at 23.05

Lockie Ferguson (NZ) - 21 wickets at 19.47

Jasprit Bumrah (India) - 18 wkts at 20.61