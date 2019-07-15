 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

No Place For Virat Kohli In ICC's World Cup XI

Updated: 15 July 2019 16:58 IST

Two India players -- Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah - found a place in ICC's World Cup 2019 XI while captain Virat Kohli missed out.

No Place For Virat Kohli In ICC
Virat Kohli failed to score a single century in World Cup 2019. © AFP

India captain Virat Kohli, who led the team to the World Cup 2019 semi-finals, failed to find a spot in International Cricket Council (ICC)'s team of World Cup 2019, announced on its official website on Monday. England opener Jason Roy, who was picked ahead of Virat Kohli, had same 443 runs in the tournament. However, Roy's average of 63.29 in 7 matches was better than the right-handed batsman. Virat Kohli averaged 55.38 in 9 matches. India's golden run in World Cup 2019 ended after suffering an 18-run defeat to New Zealand in the first semi-final in Manchester.

Two India players -- Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah -- found places in ICC's World Cup 2019 XI. New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson, who was named player of the tournament, has been named as the captain of the side.

Former commentators Ian Bishop, Ian Smith and Isa Guha, cricket writer Lawarence Booth and ICC General Manager Cricket Geoff Allardice picked the World Cup 2019 playing XI. 

Rohit Sharma and Jason Roy are picked as openers, thanks to their brilliant performance in the showpiece event. Rohit, who scored five tons in World Cup 2019, was the tournament's leading run scorer with 648 runs. Williamson is placed at number 3 spot followed by Joe Root, all-rounders Shakib Al Hasan and Ben Stokes. Australia's Alex Carey, who showed character in the recently concluded tournament, is the wicket-keeper batsman in ICC's playing XI.

The bowling attack looks lethal with big names including Mitchell Starc, Jofra Archer, Lockie Ferguson and Jasprit Bumrah in the side. Mitchell Starc was the leading wicket-taker of the tournament with 27 wickets. While, Jofra Archer who bowled the super over for England, had claimed 20 wickets in the tournament. Bumrah, the top ranked ODI bowler, always provided India breakthroughs in crucial moments and picked 18 wickets in the showpiece event. 

Here is the team:

Jason Roy (Eng) - 443 runs at 63.28

Rohit Sharma (India) - 648 runs at 81.00

Kane Williamson (c) (NZ) - 578 runs at 82.57 

Joe Root (Eng) - 556 runs at 61.77

Shakib (B'desh) - 606 runs at 86.57, 11 wkts at 36.27 

Ben Stokes (Eng) - 465 runs at 66.42, 7 wkts at 35.14

Alex Carey (wk) (Aus) - 375 runs at 62.50, 20 dismissals 

Mitchell Starc (Aus) - 27 wkts at 18.59

Jofra Archer (Eng) - 20 wkts at 23.05

Lockie Ferguson (NZ) - 21 wickets at 19.47

Jasprit Bumrah (India) - 18 wkts at 20.61  

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Virat Kohli Virat Kohli Rohit Gurunath Sharma Rohit Sharma World Cup 2019 International Cricket Council Cricket
Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • England opener Jason Roy picked ahead of Virat Kohli.
  • Both had same 443 runs in World Cup 2019.
  • Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah found place in ICC's World Cup 2019 XI.
Related Articles
Wimbledon, ICC
Wimbledon, ICC's Twitter Banter Amid Tense Finals On Sunday
India vs New Zealand: Umpires Richard Illingworth, Richard Kettleborough To Officiate 1st Semi-Final
India vs New Zealand: Umpires Richard Illingworth, Richard Kettleborough To Officiate 1st Semi-Final
Virat Kohli Retains Top ODI Ranking But Rohit Sharma Bridges The Gap
Virat Kohli Retains Top ODI Ranking But Rohit Sharma Bridges The Gap
"Sporting Pitches" In World Cup 2019 Have Provided Balance Between Bat, Ball, Says ICC Chief
"Sporting Pitches" In World Cup 2019 Have Provided Balance Between Bat, Ball, Says ICC Chief
Women
Women's Cricket Set To Feature In 2022 Commonwealth Games
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 04 June 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.