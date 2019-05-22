Team Profile, Australia: The Green and Gold Look In Good Nick For Stout Defence Of Title

Australia are the most successful team at the World Cup, winning it at 1987, 1999, 2003, 2007 and 2015. They also reached the finals of the 1975 and 1996 editions and the quarter finals of the 2011 World Cup. As always, they are among the teams tagged to do well in 2019 as well and will be looking to retain the trophy.

Aaron Finch (captain)

The captain has been in scintillating form with an average of 46.06 in the 2018-19 season, recently crossing 4000 ODI runs. He had a brilliant series against Pakistan, where he scored two hundreds (including a personal best of 153*) and he averaged 90.2.

Finch averaged 35 in the 2015 World Cup, with the highest score of 135 against England.

Usman Khawaja

Khawaja has been a revelation this season, with an ODI average of 59.15, including a personal best of 104 against India this year.

This will be Usman Khawaja's first World Cup.

David Warner

Warner will be looking to atone for the year-long ban after the ball-tampering scandal in South Africa. Records suggest that prior to the ban his form wasn't very great, with an average of 31.8, with his best score being 124 vs India. He has however played brilliantly at the IPL 2019.

Warner was brilliant at the 2015 World Cup, where he averaged 49.28, with his highest score being 178 of 133 balls against Afghanistan.

Steve Smith

Also back from a ban, Steve Smith was not having a great 2017-18 season - he averaged only 24.40, which was a step down from the 2016-17 season where he averaged 55.58, in the process getting a personal best of 164 against New Zealand.

Smith has played in the 2011 and 2015 World Cups, averaging 56.87 with the best score of 105 vs India in the 2015 semi-final.

Shaun Marsh

Marsh had a brilliant season, with an average of 54.39 and best scores of 131 coming against both England and India.

This will be Shaun Marsh's first World Cup.

Glenn Maxwell

The 'Big Show', known more for his exploits in the T20 leagues, has also had a very good 2018-19 season, averaging 37.2, with his most recent notable knock being 98 of 82 balls against Pakistan on March.

Maxwell was in the 2015 squad as well, where he averaged an impressive 64.80, with his highest score being 102 vs Sri Lanka.

Marcus Stoinis

All-rounder Stoinis has been more useful for the Aussies with the ball in the 2018-19 season, with 16 wickets in 15 matches, while his batting average of 29.18 a step down from last season, where he averaged 53.42.

This is Marcus Stoinis' first World Cup.

Alex Carey

The lone wicketkeeper-batsman in the squad, Carey has had a decent season, averaging 32, his best score of 55 coming in the recent series against Pakistan.

This is Alex Carey's first World Cup.

Pat Cummins

The right-arm fast had a good 2017-18 season with 11 wickets with best figures of 4-24 against England. He followed it up with an even better season with 18 wickets, his best figures being 5-70 against India.

Cummins played two matches in the 2015 World Cup, taking five wickets with an economy rate of 6.08.

Mitchell Starc

Australia's premier strike bowler hasn't played much ODI cricket owing to injuries but is still lethal on his day.

Starc was instrumental in Australia's victory in the last World Cup, with 22 wickets, with his best figures being 6-28 in 9 overs against New Zealand.

Nathan Coulter-Nile

While he hasn't played too many ODIs in the recent past, with five matches in the 2017-18 season and six in the next, Coulter-Nile has taken 21 wickets in these two seasons, averaging 25.73.

This is Nathan Coulter-Nile's first World Cup.

Jason Behrendorff

Behrendorff made his ODI debut against India early this year. He has taken seven wickets in the format so far, his best figures being 3-63 against Pakistan on 31 March 2019.

This is Jason Behrendorff's first World Cup.

Nathan Lyon

Lyon's performances haven't been noteworthy, his last 12 ODI only fetching nine wickets. Still he has been a part of this Australian set-up for quite some time and his experience will come in handy.

This is Nathan Lyon's first World Cup.

Adam Zampa

Taking over from Lyon, Zampa has become the lead spinner for the Aussies. He's had a brilliant 2018-19 season, where he has taken 18 wickets in 13 matches, his best figures being 4-43 against Pakistan in the recent ODI series.

This is Adam Zampa's first World Cup.

Kane Richardson

Kane Richardson has featured in 20 ODIs, picking 29 wickets with the best bowling figures of five for 68.