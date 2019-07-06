Now then, 265 is the target! The wicket is slow and low so you just can't say this is going to be a cakewalk for India. Sri Lanka have been bowling well and if they do so again, this is going to be interesting. Not sure which team holds the edge at the moment. Join us in a while for the chase.
Angelo Mathews says he has good memories of this ground and it was another good game for him. Reckons the wicket is a bit slower and it is turning out there. States it is hard batting when cutters are bowled. They just wanted to put up a good stand, take it deep and then launch right at the end. States he is ready to bat wherever his team needs him to. Further adds the wicket is difficult to bat on but India have a strong batting line up, if they manage to get Rohit and Kohli early, they have a chance. Ends by saying he is happy to contribute with the bat but if needed, he would bowl as well.
The Indian bowling was all about Bumrah at the start. In the middle overs, Jadeja was brilliant. Pandya did cause a few problems here and there. Overall the top three can be really happy with the way they bowled. However, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Kuldeep Yadav did not have a good day with the ball. Both were expensive. The former did manage to pull it back towards the end but he surely won't be happy with his performance.
From 55-4 Sri Lanka have managed to end with 264! That is some recovery. They would have taken that with open hands had they been offered that score in the 12th over. The Lankans have two people to thank, Angelo Mathews and Lahiru Thirimanne. The former especially who scored a brilliant, brilliant ton. After the top order collapsed, the two mentioned above hung in there. They got used to the pace of the wicket and slowly but steadily, increased the run rate. They added a 124-run stand before Thirimanne was dismissed after scoring a half ton. Mathews did stay out there but Sri Lanka could not finish very strongly as the wicket got very slow. They managed to score only 64 in the last 10 but one believes, on this wicket, this could be a very competitive score.
49.6 overs (2 Runs) A couple to end! Still a magnificent last over. Just the 7 runs and a wicket from it. Fuller and on middle, Dhananjaya lofts it over the bowler's head and the batters take two as long on moves across and cuts it off. SRI LANKA END WITH 264!
49.5 overs (1 Run) Another single! Slower one and outside off, Udana drags it towards long on for one. Just the 5 runs have come from the last over.
49.4 overs (1 Run) Outstanding stuff! This is the Kumar we know! Follows the slower short one with a yorker on off, this is jammed out to covers for one.
49.3 overs (0 Run) One more dot! A short ball and it is the slower one. Dhananjaya looks to reverse paddle it over the third man fielder but misses.
49.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! In the air... and that is a terrific catch! The big-hitting Perera fails to hit them big. It is a slower one outside off, Perera swings but it goes off the bottom high up in the air towards long off. Pandya runs in and takes a brilliant catch diving forward.
49.2 overs (1 Run) Another wide! Outside the tramline on the off side this time. Perera looks to put bat on ball but misses.
49.2 overs (2 Runs) Way down the leg side, de Silva looks to flick but misses. Dhoni does well to dive to his left and stop it, not cleanly but saves three for his side.
49.1 overs (0 Run) Excellent ball! A yorker on middle, Dhananjaya jams it out back to the bowler.
48.6 overs (1 Run) A full toss and Dhananjaya can only hit it to deep mid-wicket for one. Just the 5 from the over and a wicket. Outstanding stuff! Bumrah finishes his spell with 10-2-37-3.
48.5 overs (1 Run) Pushed to the cover region by the batsman. One run added to the total.
48.4 overs (1 Run) Another yorker, de Silva jams it down to long on and gets to the other end.
48.3 overs (1 Run) A yorker on middle, this is jammed down to long off for one.
Thisara Perera walks out to bat!
48.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! End of a brilliant innings by Mathews! This is full and on off, Mathews hits it towards cover but does not keep it down. Rohit Sharma there takes it by moving to his right.
48.1 overs (1 Run) Shuffles right across and Bumrah bowls a slower outside off. Dhananjaya looks to flick but gets an inside edge onto the pads. It rolls on the leg side for one.
47.6 overs (1 Run) Another single! Short and on the body, this is pulled through square leg for one. 8 from the over.
47.5 overs (1 Run) Well bowled! Mathews makes room and Kumar follows him. He bowls it very full. All AM can do is jam it out towards cover for one.
47.4 overs (1 Run) Another short one but there is no pace on the delivery! Dhananjaya mistimes it towards fine leg for one. 250 up. 14 more balls to go.
47.3 overs (1 Run) Goes for the yorker and bowls it on middle, Mathews jams it towards point for one.
47.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Finds the gap this time and gets a much-needed boundary. Shorter in length and on middle, Mathews goes back and drags it through mid-wicket. The ball races away to the fence.
47.1 overs (0 Run) Shorter and outside off, Mathews shuffles right across and looks to hit it over short fine leg but misses. A dot to start this over.
46.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end too! A full toss on middle, Mathews only manages to hit it down to long on for one. Just the 4 from the over.
46.5 overs (1 Run) Well played! Well fielded too! Dhananjaya looks to be cheeky. He tries to open the face of his bat at the very end so that it goes past short third man but the fielder dives to his right and stops it. A single.
46.4 overs (0 Run) Brilliant! Nothing you can do with that! A yorker just outside off, it is bowled at 140 KPH. Dhananjaya fails to jam it out.
46.3 overs (1 Run) Once again no timing at all. Slower one outside off, Mathews mistimes it to long off for one.
46.2 overs (0 Run) Once again the idea is right but it does not come off! Shorter and outside off, Mathews cuts, looks to get it between the gap of short third man and point but fails to do so.
46.1 overs (1 Run) Very full on middle, Dhananjaya hits it down to long on for one.
Jasprit Bumrah is back!
45.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end! So despite the boudary, just 7 from the over. Shorter in length and on middle, this is pulled through mid-wicket for one. End of Pandya for tonight. 50 for 1 off his 10 overs.
45.5 overs (0 Run) Another dot! This is outside off again, Dhananjaya looks to guide it down to third man but misses. The idea is right by him as the third man is up but he is not able to execute it.
45.4 overs (0 Run) Looks to be ambitious now! Tries to play the reverse sweep but misses as it is outside off.
45.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Found the gap brilliantly! Just the flick of the wrists! Pandya bowls the seam-up delivery. Dhananjaya flicks it between deep mid-wicket and deep square leg for a boundary.
45.2 overs (1 Run) Mathews makes room and Hardik follows him. AM works it through square leg for one.
45.1 overs (1 Run) Outside off and it is another slower one. Dhananjaya can't get his timing right and it rolls towards cover.