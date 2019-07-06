29.6 overs (0 Run) A nasty, nasty delivery to end! This is short and it is very well-directed. Thirimanne is done in by the pace. He looks to pull but misses to get hit on the body.
Live Score
29.5 overs (2 Runs) Another two! This is on the pads, Thirimanne works it down towards fine leg and the batters run an easy two.
29.4 overs (0 Run) Very full and on middle, Thirimanne pushes it back towards Bumrah who leaps and looks to collect it but the ball hits his hand and goes to mid on. No runs conceded.
29.3 overs (1 Run) Another single as Mathews pushes it through covers.
29.2 overs (2 Runs) Slower one on middle, Mathews works it nicely through mid-wicket and takes two.
29.1 overs (0 Run) This is angled into the batter, Mathews works it to mid-wicket.
28.6 overs (1 Run) Not sure if that was needed from Mathews! This is very wide outside off, so wide, that it would have been signaled one had he left it. Mathews still goes after it. It goes off the toe end uppishly but through covers for one.
28.5 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on the pads, this is worked towards mid on for another run.
28.4 overs (1 Run) On the shorter side once again, Mathews nudges it through square leg and takes one.
28.3 overs (0 Run) A good bumper on the body of the batter. Mathews ducks under it.
28.2 overs (1 Run) On the pads again, Thirimanne works it towards fine leg and gets to the other end.
28.1 overs (0 Run) That stays low! Another slower short one on the body, Thirimanne looks to pull but the ball stays low and hits the thigh pad.
27.6 overs (0 Run) OHHH! A loose shot to end the over. This is short and outside off, Mathews throws his bat at it but the ball goes past the outside edge. Just the two runs from the over.
27.5 overs (0 Run) Three dots in a row! Back of a length on off, Mathews keeps it out.
27.4 overs (0 Run) Another dot! Once again this is a slower one on middle, Mathews works it to mid on.
27.3 overs (0 Run) Slower one and it is on off, Mathews goes back and pushes it to mid on.
27.2 overs (1 Run) Shorter in length and outside off, Thirimanne cuts it through point and gets to the other end.
27.1 overs (1 Run) Back of a length around off, Mathews guides it towards point and takes one.
Jasprit Bumrah is back on! Kohli knows he needs a wicket here and goes for his best bowler.
26.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end a good over for Sri Lanka On a good length and around off, this is pushed through covers for one.
26.5 overs (2 Runs) A couple now! Goes for a yorker but ends up bowling a full toss around off, Mathews strokes it through covers and takes two.
26.4 overs (0 Run) Goes fuller for a change on off, Mathews hits it back to mid on.
26.3 overs (1 Run) This is outside off, Thirimanne guides it down to third man for one.
26.2 overs (1 Run) Another short one! Mathews gets on top of the bounce and he too pulls it towards fine leg for the second single in the over.
26.1 overs (1 Run) Another short one on the body, Thirimanne pulls it towards fine leg for one.
26.1 overs (1 Run) Too short and it has been wided.
Hardik Pandya is back!
25.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Poor ball and put away! Shorter and outside off, Mathews hits it through covers and the ball races away to the fence. 50-run stand up between the two. They have steadied the ship nicely but now need to step on the gas.
25.5 overs (0 Run) Played to the square leg region by the batsman.
25.4 overs (1 Run) This floated up on middle, LT strokes it down to long on for one.
25.3 overs (0 Run) Thirimanne comes down the track but does not get to the pitch of it. He looks to drive but the ball turns away. It goes off the outer half to point.
25.2 overs (1 Run) The batsman has played it towards mid-wicket. They pick up a single.
25.1 overs (1 Run) Floats it up on middle, this is hit down to long on for one.