4.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Too straight and another expensive over by Kumar. On the pads, Perera works it fine on the leg side for a boundary. Kumar has gone for 28 in his three overs.
Live Score
4.5 overs (0 Run) Tucks him up again by bowling it on the body. Perera works it to mid-wicket.
4.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nailed! Width on offer and Perera hammers it! Short and wide outside off, Perera loves it there. he slaps it through covers and the ball races away.
4.3 overs (0 Run) In the air but safe! Slower one again this is on middle, Perera looks to work it on the legs side but gets hit higher on the bat and it lobs short of mid-wicket.
4.3 overs (1 Run) The ball is way wide on the leg side but the batsman still goes after it. The umpire has signalled a wide.
4.2 overs (0 Run) On the fuller side again, this is hit nicely to mid off.
4.1 overs (2 Runs) In the air... dropped! School boy error there, no calling between the two fielders! It is a slower one and fuller in length. Perera looks to go downtown but ends up miscuing it up in the air behind the bowler. Both mid on and mid off go for it, the don't call, in the end Kuldeep from mid off goes for it but he spills it. The batters take two after that. This could prove costly.
3.6 overs (0 Run) Another dot to end! This is on off, Fernando pushes it to covers. So a maiden wicket by Bumrah.
3.5 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and on middle, Fernando goes back and keeps it out again.
Avishka Fernando is the new man in.
3.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! EDGED AND TAKEN! Bumrah strikes! A well-deserved wicket for him. Karunaratne goes for a small score and India get an early breakthrough. 100TH WICKET FOR HIM IN ODIS! Not the best balls to get it on though. It is shorter in length and outside off, just inside the tramline. Karunaratne reaches out for it but the ball goes off the toe end and straight into the mitts of Dhoni. An appeal and Karunaratne starts walking.
3.3 overs (0 Run) Well fielded! This is what Jadeja adds to the side, he can easily save 10-15 runs in the field. Shorter and outside off, Karunaratne gets on top of the bounce and guides it towards point. Jadeja there dives to his right and stops it.
3.2 overs (0 Run) Shorter and on the pads, Karunaratne looks to flick but misses to get hit high on the pads.
3.1 overs (0 Run) Slightly fuller and outside off, Karunaratne guides it to point. 7 dots in a row for Bumrah.
2.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end a good over for Sri Lanka! On middle, Karunaratne nudges it towards mid on for one.
2.5 overs (0 Run) Gets it right this time and lands it on middle, Karunaratne stands tall and keeps it out.
2.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This time through the leg side. Back-to-back boundaries for Karunaratne. Kumar overcompensates and bowls this one on the pads, Dimuth flicks it through square leg and the ball races away. Kumar has already conceded three boundaries.
2.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Short, wide and Kumar pays the price. It is outside off, asking to be hit. Karunaratne throws his bat at it and slaps it through covers. First boundary for him.
2.2 overs (3 Runs) Not where he intended but gets three! This is shorter and slower on middle, Perera is way too early in the pull shot. It goes off the toe end through mid-wicket and the batters bag three.
2.1 overs (0 Run) Good length and on off, Perera goes back and defends it out.
1.6 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! A maiden to begin with by Bumrah. This is on the shorter side and outside off, Karunaratne does have a go at it but misses.
1.5 overs (0 Run) Another dot! Once again it is on a length and on middle, Karunaratne clips it to mid-wicket.
1.4 overs (0 Run) On the pads, DK works it nicely but can't get it past square leg.
1.3 overs (0 Run) Another ball on a back of a length, Karunaratne pushes it back to the bowler.
1.2 overs (0 Run) A tighter line this time, it is on middle, Karunaratne works it towards mid-wicket.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Extra bounce for Bumrah! This is shorter and on off, Karunaratne stands tall and guides it to point.
Jasprit Bumrah to bowl with the second new ball.
0.6 over (0 Run) A dot to end! Back of a length again and on off, Perera pushes it to covers. 5 from the first over.
0.5 over (0 Run) Changes the angle straightaway! Goes around the wicket and lands this on middle, cramps Perera for room. Kusal tries to flick but misses to get hit high on the thigh pad.
0.4 over (4 Runs) FOUR! A lovely shot to get off the mark! There is not a lot wrong with this delivery. It is on a good length and around off, Perera leans into it and strokes it on the up, through covers for a boundary.
0.3 over (1 Run) Sri Lanka are underway! Shorter in length and outside off, Karunaratne guides it towards third man and takes one.
0.2 over (0 Run) Slants this away from off, Karunaratne lets it be.
0.1 over (0 Run) Starts off with a length ball around off, shapes in just a touch. It is kept out.
Done and dusted with the National Anthems! We are all set for the action to begin. Out come the Indian players and they are followed by the Sri Lanka openers, Kusal Perera and Dimuth Karunaratne. Bhuvneshwar Kumar to bowl with the first new ball. Here we go...
Time for the National Anthems! The players make their way out to the middle. India will sing their first and then it is Sri lanka's turn.
India (Playing XI) - KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (C), Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni (WK), Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja (In for Mohammed Shami), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav (In for Yuzvendra Chahal), Jasprit Bumrah.
Sri Lanka (Playing XI) - Dimuth Karunaratne (C), Kusal Perera (WK), Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Lahiru Thirimanne, Dhananjaya de Silva, Thisara Perera (In for Jeffrey Vandersay), Isuru Udana, Lasith Malinga, Kasun Rajitha.
Indian skipper, Virat Kohli, says they wanted to bat first too, it looks like a used wicket and it will get slower as the game progresses. It feels good with the way they are playing, the batters are doing well and the bowlers too are doing their job. Informs there are two changes, Chahal is rested and Kuldeep comes in and Jadeja comes in for Shami.
Sri Lanka skipper, Dimuth Karunaratne, says it is a used wicket and it will get slower as the game progresses. Mentions the first few games they could not capitalize but after that they stood up, they corrected their mistakes and played well. Informs they have one change, Perera comes in for Vandersay.
TOSS - Up goes the coin and it lands in the favor of Sri Lanka. THEY WILL BAT FIRST!