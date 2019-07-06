9.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end the 10th! A tidy start by Pandya. This is shorter on off, Mendis guides it to cover-point. Sri Lanka are 52 for 2 after the first 10.
9.5 overs (0 Run) A good bumper on middle, Mendis ducks under it. It goes on the bounce to the keeper.
9.4 overs (1 Run) Another single! A slower on on off, Fernando guides it down to third man and gets to the other end.
9.3 overs (0 Run) Shorter in length and outside off, Fernando guides it to cover-point.
9.2 overs (1 Run) Back of a length outside off, Mendis guides it down to third man for one.
9.1 overs (0 Run) Good length and on middle, Mendis defends it out.
Hardik Pandya is on now!
8.6 overs (0 Run) The inswinger to end! Fernando works it with the swing to mid-wicket. A better over from Kumar. Just the one from it.
8.5 overs (1 Run) A misfield and the single is made easy! Fuller and on off, Mendis strokes it towards mid off and gets to the other end. 50 up for Lanka. It has come up in good time but they have lost the two wickets.
8.4 overs (0 Run) Soft leading edge! This is on the pads, Mendis looks to flick it on the leg side but closes the face of the bat a little early. It goes off the leading edge to short point.
8.3 overs (0 Run) Fuller and outside off, Mendis shoulders arms to this one.
8.2 overs (0 Run) BEAUTY! This is the length and line he has not bowled a lot today. Mendis takes a few steps down the track but Kumar lands it on off and on a length. Gets it to move away. Mendis' outside edge is beaten as he tries to defend.
8.1 overs (0 Run) A little bit of outswing there. This is fuller and outside off, Mendis lets it be.
7.6 overs (0 Run) Goes back to bowling length and on middle, it is defended. End of an action-packed over. 9 runs and a wicket from it.
7.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Brilliant pull shot now! He can surely play off the back foot. We have seen that in the tournament so far. This is shorter and on the body, Fernando pulls it wide of fine leg and bags another boundary.
7.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Lovely shot! Stand and delivery! Slightly short and outside off, Fernando stands tall and creams it through cover-point, no running for those.
7.3 overs (1 Run) This one comes back in with the angle, Mendis works it to fine leg for one.
7.2 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on off, Mendis defends it out.
Kusal Mendis is the new man in.
7.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! Bumrah gets another one! The first ball he bowls to Perera, he gets the better of him. This is top, top stuff from him. He lands this around off, it jags back in and also skids through. Perera initially looks to push it down the ground but due to the movement, he ends up playing outside the line. The ball hits the inside edge and goes towards Dhoni who makes no mistake. The dropped catch has not cost India a lot and Sri Lanka are in a spot of bother here.
6.6 overs (2 Runs) A couple to end another expensive over by Kumar! It is the slower one on middle, Fernando is a touch early in the shot. He still gets enough on it though to clear mid on and the batters take two.
6.5 overs (0 Run) On middle, Fernando pushes it to mid on.
6.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That has been timed ever so nicely! Slightly fuller and on off, Fernando leans into it and strokes it through covers. The ball is racing away. The fielder from covers hares after it but finishes second.
6.3 overs (0 Run) Good length and on middle, Fernando defends it out.
6.2 overs (1 Run) Direct hit and it would have been close! On the pads, Perera works it towards short fine leg. The batters go for a run. Bumrah has a shy at the striker's end but misses. Fernando would have been in though.
6.1 overs (0 Run) Slightly fuller and outside off, Perera goes hard at it again, he looks to smash it through the off side but it goes off the inner half to mid on.
5.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end! On a good length and around off, Fernando defends it out.
5.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Now bangs it short and on middle, Fernando ducks under it and it has been wided.
5.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! First runs off Bumrah and it is in the form of a boundary! Fuller and around off, Fernando strokes it back past the bowler and it races away to the fence.
5.4 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT! That is going over! Did not see that coming! Excellent review by Fernando and he survives to fight another day. This is just behind a length on middle, it angles back in. Fernando looks to hit it on the up but misses to get hit high on the pads. An appeal and the umpire raises the finger. Fernando after a chat with his partner, reviews. Replays roll in and they show that the on-field call has to be overturned.
Fernando is a goner! He has reviewed though as he has been given out LBW.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Another back of a length ball on off, Fernando blocks it out. 15 dots in a row for Bumrah.
5.2 overs (0 Run) On the off this time, Fernando punches it to mid off.
5.1 overs (0 Run) Shorter and around off, Fernando pushes it to point where Jadeja makes another top stop.