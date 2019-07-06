44.6 overs (1 Run) Yes, he does! A single to end! Fuller and outside off, Dhananjaya toe ends it uppishly towards cover for one.
44.5 overs (1 Run) Very full and outside off, Mathews hits it down to long off for just the single. 5 singles from the over. Can he end it well?
44.4 overs (1 Run) On the fuller side outside off, Dhananjaya mistimes it towards covers for one.
44.3 overs (1 Run) Shorter in length and around off, this is bowling to his field. Mathews pulls it towards deep mid-wicket for one.
44.2 overs (1 Run) Shorter in length and outside off, Dhananjaya slaps it through covers and takes another single.
44.1 overs (1 Run) Fuller and outside off, this is hit through covers for one.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar is back on!
43.6 overs (1 Run) Keeps strike by working it through square leg for one. 12 from the over.
43.4 overs (0 Run) Nothing off it! Short and outside off, it is another slower one. Mathews looks to cut again but misses. He wants a wide but the umpire does not give it.
Free Hit time!
43.4 overs (1 Run) NO BALL! Pandya has overstepped! Shorter in length and outside off, Mathews looks to guide it down to third man but misses. Freebie coming up.
43.3 overs (1 Run) Excellent fielding! Dhananjaya makes room and Hardik follows him. De Silva pulls it goes fine on the leg side. Bumrah gets across and keeps it down to one.
43.2 overs (1 Run) Slower one on the pads, this is worked through square leg for one.
43.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Too short and put away! Mathews has just not been troubled by the short one. He goes back and pulls it through square leg for a boundary.
42.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end! A full toss on middle, this is hit down to long on for one. Just the three from the 43rd. Brilliant.
42.5 overs (0 Run) Top, top stuff! Another yorker on off, Mathews jams it back to the bowler.
42.4 overs (1 Run) A slower one now, Dhananjaya waits for it and then guides it down to third man for one.
42.3 overs (0 Run) Another dot! Short and this one stays low. Dhananjaya looks to pull but is beaten by the low bounc. It hits the arm and then deflects onto the body.
42.2 overs (0 Run) A yorker on off, Dhananjaya looks to jam it out but it goes off the inner half on the leg side.
42.1 overs (1 Run) On the fuller side, Mathews looks to defend but it goes off the inner half through square leg for one.
41.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end! Shorter and on middle, Dhananjaya comes down the track and then looks to put bat on ball but misses. So except for the four byes, it is a very good over.
41.5 overs (1 Run) Shorter and on middle, this is pulled through mid-wicket for one.
41.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR BYES! A mistake by Dhoni. You do not see that often. Mathews comes down the track and Pandya bowls it outside off. Angelo swings but misses. It bounces in front of Dhoni. It turns away from him and goes to the fence behind. Bonus runs.
41.3 overs (0 Run) Changes the angle and goes around the wicket. Bowls it full and outside off, Mathews jams it back to the bowler.
41.2 overs (1 Run) Another short one, Dhananjaya pulls it through square leg for one.
41.1 overs (1 Run) A slower one on middle, Mathews works it through mid-wicket and gets to the other end.
Hardik Pandya is back! His figures 7-0-28-1.
40.6 overs (0 Run) One more dot to end! On middle, Dhananjaya works it to mid-wicket.
40.5 overs (1 Run) A yorker outside off, Mathews gets his bat down in time and jams it towards cover for one.
40.4 overs (0 Run) Slower ball on off, Mathews goes back and keeps it out.
40.4 overs (1 Run) Shorter but way too short. Mathews ducks under it and it has been wided.
40.3 overs (1 Run) On the fuller side, Dhananjaya hits it towards mid on for one.
40.2 overs (1 Run) Another slower one on middle, Mathews works it through square leg for one.
40.1 overs (1 Run) Shorter and on the body, this is worked through square leg for one.