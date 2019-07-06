34.6 overs (1 Run) Shorter and outside off, Thirimanne pulls it through square leg for one.
34.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! The 100-run stand comes up in style! Slightly short and on middle, Thirimanne picks the length early and smashes it through mid-wicket for a boundary. Second in the over. The two may have decided to go for it now.
34.4 overs (0 Run) Good ball! Sees the batsman come down the track and bangs it short and outside off. Thirimanne lets it go.
34.3 overs (1 Run) A single now! This is outside off, Mathews guides it down to third man for one.
34.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Up and over! Good shot! This is on a length. Mathews stays leg side of the delivery and lofts it easily over the mid off fielder and into the fence.
34.1 overs (0 Run) Good length and on off, Mathews works it to mid-wicket.
Change of ends for Bhuvneshwar Kumar.
33.6 overs (2 Runs) A couple to end! Thirimanne uses his feet and gets to the pitch of the ball. Whips it towards deep mid-wicket for two.
33.5 overs (1 Run) One more googly on the pads, Mathews looks to flick but closes the face of the bat early. It goes towards point for one.
33.4 overs (0 Run) Mathews makes room but Kuldeep bowls it on the stumps. This is hit back to the bowler.
33.3 overs (1 Run) A misfield and a run! Shorter and outside off, this is cut to Bumrah at point. He fumbles and a run is taken.
33.2 overs (1 Run) Very full and on off, this is hit down to long off for one.
33.1 overs (0 Run) Floats it up on off, Mathews looks to flick but it is the googly. He gets a soft leading edge to covers.
Kuldeep Yadav is back!
DRINKS!
32.6 overs (1 Run) A single for Mathews to bring up his half ton! A very good knock. His team were in big trouble when he walked out and he has taken them to safer shores along with Thirimanne. Needs to keep going though. This is on the body, he flicks it down to fine leg for one.
32.5 overs (1 Run) Fortunate run! Another slower one and short on middle. Thirimanne initially looks to pull but then it comes off really slow. He looks to fend at it but it goes off the higher portion of the bat, over Dhoni and down to third man for one.
32.4 overs (0 Run) Well bowled! Another slower one on the shorter side. It pitches and grips away. Thirimanne looks to pull but misses.
32.3 overs (1 Run) Another short one! Mathews is playing it well. He pulls it through mid-wicket and takes another run.
32.2 overs (1 Run) Once again! This time it is the seam-up bumper. Thirimanne looks to pull but gets an inside edge onto the shoulder. It goes down to third man for one.
32.1 overs (0 Run) One more shorter and slower one on the body. Thirimanne looks to flick but misses to get hit on the body. Pandya is bowling a lot of shorter ones.
Pandya pulls out at the very end! Not sure why! Maybe the batsman was not ready.
31.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end! So a good comeback after going for a boundary early on, just the single after it. Good length and outside off, this is guided down to third man for one.
31.5 overs (0 Run) One more dot! This is around off, Thirimanne guides it to point.
31.4 overs (0 Run) On the pads, Thirimanne looks to work it on the leg side but misses to get hit on the pads.
31.3 overs (0 Run) On the fuller side on off, Thirimanne hits it to mid off.
31.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Bhuvi has not started this spell well. This is fuller and outside off, Thirimanne gives the charge, makes it into a half volley and crunches it through covers for a boundary.
31.1 overs (1 Run) Mathews welcomes Kumar with a push through covers for one.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar is back on! He wasn't that great in his first spell but needs to come back strong.
30.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end! Once again hardik bangs it short and on the body. It is the slower one. Thirimanne evades it. He expects it to be a wide but not signaled.
30.5 overs (1 Run) Another short one! Mathews has enough time to go back and pull it towards deep backward square leg for one.
30.4 overs (1 Run) A good short one this time. It gets big on the batsman. Thirimanne looks to pull but it goes off the top edge towards deep square leg for two.
30.3 overs (1 Run) A slower one on middle, Mathews works it to mid on and takes one quickly.
30.2 overs (0 Run) Bangs it short again and Mathews works it to mid-wicket.
30.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Good shot and they need a few more of these to be honest! This is short and it sits up to be hit. Mathews was ready for it as he goes back and pulls it through mid-wicket for a boundary.