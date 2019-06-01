 
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

South Africa vs Bangladesh: Mushfiqur Rahim, Bangladesh Player To Watch Out For

Updated: 01 June 2019 13:35 IST

Wicketkeepers are always key to a team's performance in any tournament and Mushfiqur Rahim will play a vital role for Bangladesh in World Cup 2019.

Mushfiqur Rahim brings heaps of experience and surely has a major role to play for Bangladesh. © AFP

If there was one weak point in Mushfiqur Rahim's batting, it would be his strike rate. That has to an extent to do with Bangladesh's inconsistency while scoring runs. That said, Mushfiqur Rahim brings heaps of experience, which as has been the case in every World Cup, is invariably worth its weight in gold. With his runs and wicket-keeping and tips to captain Mashrafe Mortaza and the bowling line-up Mushfiqur surely has a major role to play for Bangladesh in World Cup 2019.

Mushfiqur Rahim made his international One-day International (ODI) debut against Zimbabwe at Harare in August, 2006.

Mushfiqur has played 205 ODIs (191 innings) to score 5558 runs at an average of 34.95 and strike rate of 78.16. Mushfiqur has 6 ODI centuries and 33 half-centuries, with a top score of 144.

Mushfiqur has 169 catches and 42 stumpings to his name as well.

Bangladesh Bangladesh Cricket Team South Africa South Africa Cricket Team Mohammad Mushfiqur Rahim Mushfiqur Rahim World Cup 2019 South Africa vs Bangladesh, Match 5 Cricket
Highlights
  • Mushfiqur Rahim will be key for Bangladesh in World Cup 2019
  • Mushfiqur Rahim brings heaps of experience
  • Mushfiqur has played 205 ODIs (191 innings) and scored 5558 runs
