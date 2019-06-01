South Africa vs Bangladesh: Mushfiqur Rahim, Bangladesh Player To Watch Out For

If there was one weak point in Mushfiqur Rahim's batting, it would be his strike rate. That has to an extent to do with Bangladesh's inconsistency while scoring runs. That said, Mushfiqur Rahim brings heaps of experience, which as has been the case in every World Cup, is invariably worth its weight in gold. With his runs and wicket-keeping and tips to captain Mashrafe Mortaza and the bowling line-up Mushfiqur surely has a major role to play for Bangladesh in World Cup 2019.
Mushfiqur Rahim made his international One-day International (ODI) debut against Zimbabwe at Harare in August, 2006.
Mushfiqur has played 205 ODIs (191 innings) to score 5558 runs at an average of 34.95 and strike rate of 78.16. Mushfiqur has 6 ODI centuries and 33 half-centuries, with a top score of 144.
Mushfiqur has 169 catches and 42 stumpings to his name as well.