World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

Live Cricket Score, Cricket World Cup 2019: David Miller, Chris Morris In As South Africa Opt To Bowl Against Bangladesh

Updated:02 June 2019 15:04 IST
বাংলায় পড়ুন

Live Cricket Score 2019 World Cup, SA vs BAN, ICC Cricket Live Score: Captain Faf du Plessis has asked his side to make amends for the painful start.

South Africa started their World Cup 2019 campaign with a 104-run loss to England in the tournament opener on Thursday. The Faf du Plessis-led side will look to seal a desperate win against a temperamental Bangladesh at the same venue - Kennington Oval, London, on Saturday. Bangladesh, who lost to India by 95 runs in World Cup warm-up, will look to give a batting-struggling South Africa tough competition. However, South Africa captain Faf du Plessis has asked his side to make amends for the painful start. South Africa restricted England to manageable 311 for 8 on a tricky pitch at The Oval but, tormented by Jofra Archer's pace and bounce, their run chase never got going. Dismissed for 207 by England, South Africa's bid to win the World Cup for the first time is off to the worst possible start. But they have a chance to get back on track when they return to the Oval to face Bangladesh and Du Plessis says now is not the time to panic. (LIVE SCORECARD)

World Cup 2019 Match Live Score Updates Between South Africa vs Bangladesh, Straight from Kennington Oval, London.

  • 15:01 (IST)Jun 02, 2019
    Tamim Iqbal and Soumya Sarkar are out in the middle to start Bangladesh's proceedings. Lungi Ngidi to open the attack for South Africa.
  • 14:48 (IST)Jun 02, 2019
    South Africa Playing XI: Quinton de Kock (wk), Aiden Markram, Faf du Plessis (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Jean-Paul Duminy, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Imran Tahir
  • 14:43 (IST)Jun 02, 2019
    Bangladesh Playing XI: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza (c), Mustafizur Rahman
  • 14:33 (IST)Jun 02, 2019
    South Africa win toss, opt to bowl against Bangladesh at Kennington Oval, London.
  • 14:29 (IST)Jun 02, 2019
    Hello and welcome to out live coverage of the World Cup 2019 Match 5 between South Africa and Bangladesh at Kennington Oval, London.
    Comments
    Topics mentioned in this article South Africa South Africa Cricket Team Bangladesh Bangladesh Cricket Team Mashrafe Bin Mortaza Mashrafe Mortaza Francois du Plessis Faf du Plessis Cricket South Africa vs Bangladesh, Match 5 World Cup 2019 The Oval, London The Oval, London Live Score Live Cricket Score Live Blogs
