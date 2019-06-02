South Africa started their World Cup 2019 campaign with a 104-run loss to England in the tournament opener on Thursday. The Faf du Plessis-led side will look to seal a desperate win against a temperamental Bangladesh at the same venue - Kennington Oval, London, on Saturday. Bangladesh, who lost to India by 95 runs in World Cup warm-up, will look to give a batting-struggling South Africa tough competition. However, South Africa captain Faf du Plessis has asked his side to make amends for the painful start. South Africa restricted England to manageable 311 for 8 on a tricky pitch at The Oval but, tormented by Jofra Archer's pace and bounce, their run chase never got going. Dismissed for 207 by England, South Africa's bid to win the World Cup for the first time is off to the worst possible start. But they have a chance to get back on track when they return to the Oval to face Bangladesh and Du Plessis says now is not the time to panic. (LIVE SCORECARD)