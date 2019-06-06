 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

World Cup 2019, Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming

Updated: 06 June 2019 17:27 IST

Ahead of their clash against Sri Lanka on Friday, Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur has urged his team to stay ruthless at the World Cup.

World Cup 2019, Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
Pakistan side held their nerve to beat the hosts by 14 runs at Trent Bridge on Monday. © AFP

Pakistan will take on Sri Lanka in the World Cup 2019 at County Ground, Bristol, on Friday. Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur has urged his team to "stay ruthless" at the World Cup as they set their sights on Sri Lanka after shocking England. The notoriously unpredictable Pakistan side held their nerve to beat the hosts by 14 runs at Trent Bridge on Monday, just three days after crashing to a seven-wicket defeat against the West Indies at the same venue. That ended a sequence of 11 consecutive defeats in completed one-day internationals. Arthur praised his team's resolve after a "shocking" defeat in their tournament opener. "It was just so good to see us go out and play with the belief and intensity that we had spoken about," Arthur told AFP. "When we put all three disciplines together we know we can beat anybody. We now need to stay consistent and ruthless."

When is the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka World Cup 2019 match?

The Pakistan vs Sri Lanka World Cup 2019 match will be played on June 7, 2019 (Thursday).

Where will the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka World Cup 2019 match be played?

The Pakistan vs Sri Lanka World Cup 2019 match will be played at County Ground, Bristol.

What time does the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka World Cup 2019 match begin?

The Pakistan vs Sri Lanka World Cup 2019 match will begin at 03:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka World Cup 2019 match?

The Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Cup 2019 match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch live streaming of the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka World Cup 2019 match?

The live streaming of the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka World Cup 2019 match will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters.)

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Cricket World Cup 2019 Pakistan Pakistan Cricket Team Sri Lanka Sri Lanka Cricket Team Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, Match 11
Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur has urged his team to "stay ruthless" .
  • Pakistan beat England by 14 runs on Monday.
  • Pakistan will take on Sri Lanka on Friday at Bristol.
Related Articles
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: ODI Head To Head Match Stats
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: ODI Head To Head Match Stats
Cricket World Cup 2019: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: World Cup Head To Head Match Stats
Cricket World Cup 2019: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: World Cup Head To Head Match Stats
Cricket World Cup 2019: Mohammad Hafeez, Pakistan Player To Watch
Cricket World Cup 2019: Mohammad Hafeez, Pakistan Player To Watch
Cricket World Cup 2019, Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka: Match Date, Time, Venue, Stadium
Cricket World Cup 2019, Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka: Match Date, Time, Venue, Stadium
Cricket World Cup 2019, Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: Nuwan Pradeep, Sri Lanka Player To Watch
Cricket World Cup 2019, Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: Nuwan Pradeep, Sri Lanka Player To Watch
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 04 June 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.