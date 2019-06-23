South Africa and Pakistan will meet in a World Cup 2019 league match at the Lord's in London on Sunday, June 23. South Africa and Pakistan both have managed to win just one match so far in the tournament and are currently in eighth and ninth positions respectively in the World Cup points table. They both need to win all their remaining matches to have any chance of qualifying for the knockout stage, provided other teams' results also go in their favour. South Africa coach Ottis Gibson said the team have plenty to play for in their remaining three matches. (LIVE SCORECARD)

World Cup 2019 Match Today, Live Score Updates Between Pakistan vs South Africa, Straight from Lord's, London