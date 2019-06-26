 
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19
Match 33, Edgbaston, Birmingham, Jun 26, 2019
New Zealand NZ
VS
PAK Pakistan
Match yet to begin

New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score, World Cup 2019: Toss Delayed Due To Wet Outfield

Updated:26 June 2019 15:16 IST
New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score, 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup: The start of the match has been delayed due to wet outfield.

NZ vs PAK Live Score, Cricket World Cup Match: There will be an inspection at 3pm in Birmingham. © Twitter

Pakistan will lock horns with New Zealand on Wednesday at Edgbaston in Birmingham. Pakistan defeated South Africa by 49 runs on Sunday at Lord's to keep their hopes of advancing to the next stage alive in the ongoing World Cup 2019. Pakistan are currently sitting at seventh position in the points table with five points in six games. Pakistan have three games left in their World Cup campaign and they need to win every match, if they want to stay among the top four in the points table. On the other hand, New Zealand continued their unbeaten run after winning a close encounter against West Indies and they are on top of the points table. (LIVE SCORECARD) 

World Cup 2019 Match Today, Live Score Updates Between New Zealand vs Pakistan, Straight from Edgbaston, Birmingham

  • 15:16 (IST)Jun 26, 2019

    Energetic Pakistan fans!

    The energetic Pakistan fans are building the atmosphere at Edgbaston.
  • 15:07 (IST)Jun 26, 2019

    Toss at 3:30pm!

    So, toss will take place at 3:30pm and game will start at 4pm. Luckly, no overs have been lost. 
  • 15:05 (IST)Jun 26, 2019

    Inspection on!

    Umpires Paul Reiffel and Bruce Oxenford are out in the middle to inspect the pitch. 
  • 15:03 (IST)Jun 26, 2019

    Wahab Riaz speaks about Mohammad Amir!

    Till the time rain is playing hide and seek, go through our article: "We Always Listen To Each Other": Wahab Riaz Speaks About His Relationship With Mohammad Amir
  • 14:57 (IST)Jun 26, 2019

    Pakistan, New Zealand train indoors!

    So, the weather gods have made Pakistand and New Zealand teams to train indoors. Sneak peek into the practice session! 
  • 14:47 (IST)Jun 26, 2019

    Boult hoping a full game!

    New Zealand speedster Trent Boult is expecting a full game.
  • 14:46 (IST)Jun 26, 2019

    Grand entry!

    Pakistan fans are having grand entry at Edgbaston in Birmingham. 
  • 14:36 (IST)Jun 26, 2019

    Good news!

    Good news! Covers are coming off, slowly.
  • 14:34 (IST)Jun 26, 2019

    Sarfaraz Ahmed on loss against India!

    Check what Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed has to say about their loss to India. 
  • 14:12 (IST)Jun 26, 2019

    Toss delayed!

    So, the toss has been delayed due to wet outfield. There will be an inspection at 3:00pm.
  • 14:06 (IST)Jun 26, 2019

    Weather update!

    Yesterday morning in Birmingham witnessed heavy rain for hours. However, there was little drizzle on Wednesday morning. There is no sun around. The match could be delayed a bit due to wet outfield. Covers are on. 
  • 14:03 (IST)Jun 26, 2019

    Welcome!

    Good afternoon! Hello and welcome to the live commentary of New Zealand vs Pakistan league stage match in World Cup 2019. 
    Comments
    Topics mentioned in this article Live Blogs Live Cricket Score Live Score Pakistan Pakistan Cricket Team New Zealand New Zealand Cricket Team World Cup 2019 New Zealand vs Pakistan, Match 33 Cricket
    Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table.
