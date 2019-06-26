New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score, World Cup 2019: Toss Delayed Due To Wet Outfield
New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score, 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup: The start of the match has been delayed due to wet outfield.
Pakistan will lock horns with New Zealand on Wednesday at Edgbaston in Birmingham. Pakistan defeated South Africa by 49 runs on Sunday at Lord's to keep their hopes of advancing to the next stage alive in the ongoing World Cup 2019. Pakistan are currently sitting at seventh position in the points table with five points in six games. Pakistan have three games left in their World Cup campaign and they need to win every match, if they want to stay among the top four in the points table. On the other hand, New Zealand continued their unbeaten run after winning a close encounter against West Indies and they are on top of the points table. (LIVE SCORECARD)
World Cup 2019 Match Today, Live Score Updates Between New Zealand vs Pakistan, Straight from Edgbaston, Birmingham
- 15:16 (IST)Jun 26, 2019
Energetic Pakistan fans!The energetic Pakistan fans are building the atmosphere at Edgbaston.
The delayed start at Edgbaston hasn't taken away any of the energy from the Pakistan fans!#CWC19 | #NZvPAK | #WeHaveWeWill pic.twitter.com/73H7t29JoG— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 26, 2019
- 15:07 (IST)Jun 26, 2019
Toss at 3:30pm!So, toss will take place at 3:30pm and game will start at 4pm. Luckly, no overs have been lost.
Positive news coming out of Birmingham!— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 26, 2019
As long as there is no more rain, the toss will take place at 11am local time, with play scheduled to start half an hour later.#CWC19 | #NZvPAK pic.twitter.com/QhiQso0qlT
- 15:03 (IST)Jun 26, 2019
Wahab Riaz speaks about Mohammad Amir!Till the time rain is playing hide and seek, go through our article: "We Always Listen To Each Other": Wahab Riaz Speaks About His Relationship With Mohammad Amir
Wahab Riaz's comeback to the Pakistan side has been sensational. Watch him talk about his bowling and his relationship with Mohammad Amir pic.twitter.com/3BNrDCuJe7— ICC (@ICC) June 26, 2019
- 14:57 (IST)Jun 26, 2019
Pakistan, New Zealand train indoors!So, the weather gods have made Pakistand and New Zealand teams to train indoors. Sneak peek into the practice session!
Inclement weather forced New Zealand and Pakistan to train indoors. @Sdoull takes us through their net sessions.#BackTheBlackcaps #WeHaveWeWill pic.twitter.com/48qG20sDkI— ICC (@ICC) June 26, 2019
- 14:47 (IST)Jun 26, 2019
Boult hoping a full game!New Zealand speedster Trent Boult is expecting a full game.
"It feels like a typical English morning and maybe a good one for the bowlers. The covers are on at the moment, but hopefully we'll get a full game in" - Trent Boult #NZvPAK #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/RzhFDz3iLl— BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) June 26, 2019
- 14:46 (IST)Jun 26, 2019
Grand entry!Pakistan fans are having grand entry at Edgbaston in Birmingham.
These Pakistan fans have arrived at Edgbaston in some style #CWC19 | #NZvPAK pic.twitter.com/k299lpxmyk— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 26, 2019
- 14:34 (IST)Jun 26, 2019
Sarfaraz Ahmed on loss against India!Check what Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed has to say about their loss to India.
"When we win our fans give us a lot of respect and when we lose their anger is valid because they have expectations from us"— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 26, 2019
Sarfaraz Ahmad on the loss against India and how the team learnt from that experience and gave it their best at Lord's. https://t.co/cNsaKpp6BZ
- 14:12 (IST)Jun 26, 2019
Toss delayed!So, the toss has been delayed due to wet outfield. There will be an inspection at 3:00pm.
#CurrentSituation at @edgbaston Covers are on with a very light rain falling Outfield doesn't look too soggy and the forecast is positive #BACKTHEBLACKCAPS #NZvPAK #CWC19 #pyjarmyarmy pic.twitter.com/FU3gQsW5BH— BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) June 26, 2019