39.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! Ball Tracker shows it to be clipping the top middle which means it is umpire's call and Sodhi has to continue walking. He does not take the review with him though. This is slightly fuller and it is fast, angling into middle from around the wicket. Sodhi looks to defend but misses to get hit on the front pad. An appeal follows and the umpire raises the finger. Sodhi walks upto his partner and reviews just in the nick of time. Replays roll in and they show the on-field call is the right one. Starc gets his third. Australia two wickets away now.
A review taken in the nick of time! Ish Sodhi has been adjudged LBW to Starc. He has a discussion with Santner and then takes the review. No inside edge while Ball Tracker shows it to be clipping the top of middle stump. Good bye, Ish.
39.6 overs (1 Run) An appeal but the umpire turns it down! He signals is as a wide in the end. This is down the leg side, Sodhi looks to flick but it goes off something to the keeper. Carey takes it and appeals but the umpire signals it as a wide. Replays show it was an harsh call as it had kissed the thigh pad.
39.6 overs (2 Runs) Short but down the leg side, Santner misses the pull shot. Carey dives to his right and gets a hand to it. He saves three runs as he deflects it towards fine leg. A single taken. Wided.
39.5 overs (1 Run) A yorker on middle, Sodhi gets his bat down in time and works it through mid-wicket for one.
39.4 overs (1 Run) This is on the pads, Santner works it through square leg and a run is taken.
39.3 overs (0 Run) A yorker on off, Santner jams it out to covers.
39.2 overs (0 Run) On the shorter side outside off, Santner looks to defend but then bails out.
39.1 overs (0 Run) On the stumps, this is pushed back to the bowler.
38.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nice way to get off the mark! A half-tracker and it is down the leg side. Sodhi pulls it over short fine leg and bags a boundary.
38.5 overs (0 Run) Fired on the stumps, Sodhi works it to mid-wicket.
38.4 overs (1 Run) On off, Santner goes back and pushes it to long off for one.
38.3 overs (0 Run) On the stumps again, the batsman defends it again.
38.2 overs (0 Run) On the stumps, this is kept out.
Ish Sodhi walks out to the middle.
38.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! Caught and bowled! Another one bites the dust! Australia are into the bowling all-rounders now. This was always going to be a risky shot. Lyon tosses it up outside off, it is turning away. Neesham looks to hit it against the turn as he tries to slog sweep. The ball takes the top edge and goes up in the air towards the bowler. Lyon calls for it and takes it.
The physio comes out to check if Santner is fine and he is.
37.6 overs (0 Run) Right on the badge! This is short and it gets big on the batsman. Santner looks to defend but the ball hits the glove and then the helmet. The Australian players gather around MS to as if he is fine.
37.5 overs (0 Run) This is on middle, Santner works it towards mid-wicket. He sets off for a run but is sent back. Smith picks the ball up and has a shy at the striker's end but misses. Would not have made a difference had he hit, Santner was in.
37.4 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, Santner mistimes it to mid off.
37.3 overs (1 Run) Neesham works this with the angle through mid-wicket for one.
37.2 overs (0 Run) On the stumps this time, Neesham guides it to point.
37.1 overs (0 Run) OHHH! This is just outside off, it is bowled on a length. Neesham looks to defend but ends up playing inside the line. Gets beaten.
36.6 overs (1 Run) On off, this is pushed down to long off for one.
36.5 overs (2 Runs) Floats it up outside off, Neesham goes against the turn, hits it over mid-wicket. The fielder in the deep runs to his right, dives and pushes it back in. Two taken.
36.4 overs (1 Run) This is shorter and outside off, Santner pushes it through covers for one.
36.3 overs (0 Run) Almost! This is flatter and around off, it skids through and keeps coming in with the angle. Santner at the very end gets his bat down and ends up chopping it to the keeper, on the bounce.
36.2 overs (0 Run) This is on the stumps, it is kept out.
36.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on middle, Santner hits it to the left of Lyon, he gets there but does not stop it cleanly but no runs conceded.
Nathan Lyon is back on!
35.6 overs (1 Run) Outside off, punched in front of cover for a single to get off the mark. 2 runs and a wicket from the over, Starc's figures read 6-0-20-2.
35.5 overs (0 Run) Outside off, another one let through to the keeper.
35.4 overs (0 Run) Landed outside off, left alone.
Mitchell Santner walks in at number 8, replacing Latham. New Zealand need a partnership. A big one.
35.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! Caught! Steve Smith, you beauty! Boy, he has plucked out an absolute blinder here. Full and on the pads, Latham flicks it uppishly. For a second, it seems like the ball is travelling to the mid-wicket fence. But there is someone else also travelling. In fact, he is flying. Superman Steve Peter Devereux Smith. He flings himself to his right at short mid-wicket and takes it one-handed. Starc runs to his left and hugs his former skipper. Next, Warner comes, beaming all along. Slowly, the entire team envelopes him. What a catch. Earlier in the day, when Smith was batting, Guptill had picked up a blinder. That time Smith was perplexed. Nature has given him a chance to get even.
35.2 overs (0 Run) Similar ball, Latham punches it straight to point.
35.1 overs (1 Run) On a length outside off, Neesham waits for the ball to come to him and guides it to third man for a single. 119 more needed from 89 balls.