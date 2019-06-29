4.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end! So just the boundary from the over. This is on the pads, Guptill works it to square leg.
Live Score
WORLD CUP UPDATE - In what has turned out to be a thriller, Pakistan have defeated Afghanistan by 3 wickets, with 2 balls to spare, in Leeds. The Afghan spinners really ran it close but in the end, the Men in Green held their nerve.
4.5 overs (0 Run) Good fielding! On the shorter side and around off, Guptill stands tall and pushes it towards cover. Stoinis there dives to his left and stops it.
4.4 overs (0 Run) Unplayable! Not a lot you can do with that! This is angled into the batsman, pitches on off and then straightens. Squares Guptill up as he tries to defend. Martin's outside edge is beaten.
4.3 overs (0 Run) Back of a length delivery around off, Guptill opens the face of the bat and guides it to point.
4.2 overs (0 Run) Corrects his line this time and lands it on middle, Guptill keeps it out.
4.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A loosener to begin with! On the pads, Guptill says thank you very much and works it fine on the leg side for a boundary.
Pat Cummins is on now!
3.6 overs (1 Run) Good ball to end the over! Around a length on middle, this one comes back in. Guptill looks to defend but misses to get hit high on the pads. The ball rolls down to third man. A leg bye taken.
3.5 overs (0 Run) On the stumps, Guptill works it towards square leg.
3.4 overs (0 Run) Another length delivery outside off, Guptill shoulders arms to this one.
3.4 overs (1 Run) Another wide! This time by Starc! It is down the leg side, Guptill misses his flick.
3.3 overs (0 Run) Another length ball outside off, Guptill leaves it alone.
3.2 overs (0 Run) Good length and on middle, Guptill gets right behind the line and defends it.
3.1 overs (0 Run) On the pads, Guptill looks to flick but misses to get hit high on the pads.
2.6 overs (3 Runs) The extra ball produces three runs! A little too straight this time, Guptill works it through wide mid on for three.
2.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Tries to bowl it a little too straight but ends up spraying it down the leg side. Wided.
2.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! In the gap! First boundary of the run chase! Full and width on offer. Guptill hits it through cover-point and the ball races away.
2.4 overs (0 Run) Continues attacking the stumps by bowling it on a length. Defended.
2.3 overs (0 Run) Very full around off, Guptill mistimes it to covers. JB is not getting the ball to move a lot here.
2.2 overs (0 Run) Good length and on off, blocked.
2.1 overs (2 Runs) Back of a length and outside off, Guptill stands tall and guides it through backward point for two. Starc does well to run to his right from third man and stop it with a slide.
1.6 overs (0 Run) On the fuller side, Nicholls pushes it to mid on. Just the single from the second over as well.
1.5 overs (0 Run) This is on the pads, Nicholls looks to flick but is late on the shot. It hits the batter on the pad and rolls on the leg side.
1.4 overs (1 Run) Good running! This is around off, Guptill plays it with soft hands towards Smith at slip. The batters go for one.
1.3 overs (0 Run) Well bowled again! This is slightly fuller and just outside off, comes back in but not enough to make the batter play.
1.2 overs (0 Run) Left that on length! Shortish and just outside off, it comes back in. Guptill lets it be and it goes over the middle pole. It actually clipped the thigh pad.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Not the best of starts by him! He goes short and outside off, Guptill watches it go to the keeper. Carey collects it head height.
Mitchell Starc to bowl with the second new ball.
0.6 over (0 Run) Just the single from the first over! A good one by Jason! Back of a length again on off, this is blocked.
0.5 over (0 Run) Back of a length on off, Nicholls stands tall and defends it onto the ground.
0.4 over (0 Run) A muted appeal! This is around middle and this one comes back in. Nicholls looks to work it on the leg side but misses to get hit on the pads. An appeal but the umpire shakes his head. Slipping down leg.
0.3 over (0 Run) A little too straight this time, Nicholls looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads.
0.2 over (0 Run) On a good length and around off, this is blocked.
0.1 over (1 Run) A cracking shot just for a run! Slightly fuller and around off, there is no swing visible on the first ball. Guptill pushes it right off the middle to mid off for one. The chase is underway.
We are back for the chase! The Australian players make their way out to the middle. They are followed by a new opening partnership for New Zealand, Martin Guptill and Henry Nicholls. Jason Behrendorff to start proceedings for Australia with the first new ball. He was brilliant in his last game and Australia need him to step up here. Here we go...