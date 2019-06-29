19.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end! Taylor guides it past backward point and takes one.
Live Score
19.5 overs (0 Run) The batsman defends it from within the crease.
19.4 overs (0 Run) Another appeal but it is turned down! The slower one around leg. Taylor looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads. Jason Behrendorff is appealing but the umpire shakes his head. Pitched outside leg and Hawk Eye confirms the same.
19.3 overs (0 Run) On the off pole, the batter keeps it out.
19.2 overs (0 Run) Good length and on off, Taylor gets right behind the line of the delivery and keeps it out.
19.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Another extra! This is down the leg side, Taylor looks to flick but misses. Wided.
19.1 overs (1 Run) Good length and around off, this is guided down to third man for one.
19.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! A bouncer but this is too short! Williamson ducks under it and it has been wided.
18.6 overs (1 Run) Lands this one around off, Williamson hits it with the turn through covers for one. 4 singles from the first over by Smith.
18.5 overs (1 Run) Third full toss in the over and once again a Kiwi batsman hits it through cover for one.
18.4 overs (1 Run) Another full toss but the batter once again fails to make the bowler pay. He hits it through covers for one.
18.3 overs (0 Run) Lands this one around leg, gets it to straighten a little. Williamson looks to defend but misses to get hit on the pads. Smith appeals but the umpire is not interested. It pitched outside leg and the impact too was outside leg.
18.2 overs (1 Run) A full toss now, Taylor can't take full toll of it, he hits it through covers for one.
18.1 overs (0 Run) Good start by him! This is tossed up outside off, gets it to turn away after landing. Taylor looks to drive but is beaten by the spin.
Interesting. Steve Smith is on now. This is a gamble from Finch. Either Smith could go for runs or pick up a bonus wicket. Or he might be on to help someone switch ends.
17.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end another good over by JB! This is on middle, Taylor works it through square leg for one.
17.5 overs (0 Run) Another delivery which is guided to point.
17.4 overs (0 Run) Around off, Taylor guides it to point.
17.3 overs (1 Run) DROPPED! Tough chance! Another life for Williamson. This is around off and it is angling away. Williamson looks to guide it down to third man but it goes off the edge to the right of Carey. He dives, gets one hand to it but can't hang on. A single down to third man then.
17.2 overs (0 Run) Around off, Williamson looks to guide it down to third man. Not enough room to play that shot. He ends up chopping it on the off side.
17.1 overs (2 Runs) A couple! 50 up for New Zealand. It has been slow going from them. This is fuller around off, Williamson hits it through covers for two.
16.6 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on off, this is guided to point.
16.5 overs (1 Run) Williamson plays the paddle sweep towards fine leg for one.
16.4 overs (0 Run) Floats it on middle, this is worked to mid-wicket.
16.3 overs (0 Run) On the stumps, blocked.
16.2 overs (1 Run) This is flatter and on middle, Taylor works it through square leg and takes one.
16.1 overs (0 Run) Brilliant bowling! The arm ball, it lands on off and goes through. Taylor looks to defend but misses. He played for the turn but there was none there.
DRINKS! Australia will surely be the happier side of the movement. They have gotten the openers and have not let New Zealand score freely too. In fact, New Zealand are going at just 2.93 per over. Yes, that can be covered up but they need a partnership. They have their best two batters out there and a lot of hopes will be on them. Australia on the other hand, know they need to get rid of the two as soon as possible.
15.6 overs (1 Run) A single as Taylor works it through square leg. Another good over for Australia.
15.5 overs (0 Run) Another mistimed drive! Fuller and outside off, Taylor looks to drive but it goes off the inner half back to the bowler.
15.4 overs (0 Run) Another dot! Shorter and around off, Taylor looks to cut but ends up mistiming it to point.
15.3 overs (0 Run) Attacks the off pole again. Taylor defends it onto the ground.
15.2 overs (0 Run) Good length around off, Taylor looks to defend but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
15.1 overs (0 Run) Good length and on off, this is kept out.