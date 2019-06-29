24.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end! This is on off, it is blocked. 7 from this over and 15 came from the last two.
24.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Runs starting to come now for New Zealand. A little too full this time on off, Williamson leans into it and lofts it over mid off for a boundary. Also, the 50-run stand is up. They have taken their time but the key is they have hung out there. They joined association when New Zealand were in trouble. They have yet not bailed them out but surely getting things back on track slowly.
24.4 overs (0 Run) On off, this is kept out.
24.3 overs (1 Run) Down the leg side, this is worked towards square leg for one.
24.2 overs (1 Run) 200 singles in the tournament for Williamson now and also he brings up 6000 runs in ODIs. This is full and outside off, Williamson hits it towards cover where the fielder misfields and a run is taken.
24.1 overs (1 Run) Taylor works it with the turn through mid-wicket for one.
23.6 overs (0 Run) Another one on a good length around off, Williamson guides it on the off side. 8 from the over.
23.5 overs (2 Runs) A brace off the bottom edge! Fuller and outside off, Williamson looks to drive it through the off side. It goes off the bottom edge down towards third man for two.
23.4 overs (0 Run) Looks to guide it down to third man and follow the biggie with a six but can't get past the fielder at gully.
23.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Top shot to release a lot of pressure! First six of the game! Williamson shuffles across and this is bowled on the pads. Williamson flicks it and it sails into the mid-wicket stands.
23.2 overs (0 Run) Inside edge! Just outside off, Williamson looks to guide it down to third man but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
23.1 overs (0 Run) On a good length and around off, KW pushes it to mid on.
22.6 overs (2 Runs) A couple to end but still a good over for Australia! This is on middle, Taylor works it through mid-wicket, it is in the gap and two is taken.
22.5 overs (1 Run) On middle, Williamson flicks it through square leg for one.
22.4 overs (1 Run) This is worked through square leg for one.
22.3 overs (0 Run) Quicker and on off, Taylor shuffles across and works it to mid-wicket.
22.2 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on off, Taylor blocks it out.
22.1 overs (0 Run) Floats it up on off, Taylor hits it back to the bowler.
Glenn Maxwell is on now! So just the over by Finch too.
21.6 overs (1 Run) Another length delivery outside off, Taylor guides it down to third man for one. 5 from the over and 12 from the last two.
21.5 overs (0 Run) Good length and on off, this is guided to point.
21.4 overs (1 Run) This is on the pads, Williamson works it through square leg for one.
21.3 overs (0 Run) Good length and on off, this is kept out.
21.2 overs (2 Runs) Good running! This is worked to the right of mid-wicket. The fielder dives but pushes it away. The batters take one more.
21.1 overs (1 Run) This is on the shorter side, Taylor looks to pull but misses. It hits the pads and rolls on the leg side. A leg bye taken.
Marcus Stoinis is on now! He has a knack of picking important wickets. Got Buttler in the last game, can he get Williamson or Taylor here?
20.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end as Taylor pushes it to long off. 7 from the over. They need a few more like these to ease the pressure a little.
20.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Much-needed boundary! A gift to release a little pressure. A full toss down the leg side, Taylor sweeps it through backward square leg and the ball races away.
20.4 overs (0 Run) Taylor comes down the track again but does not get to the pitch of it. He looks to defend but misses to get hit on the pads.
20.3 overs (0 Run) On the stumps, this is blocked.
20.2 overs (1 Run) Williamson looks to sweep but is way too early in the shot. It goes off the toe-end through mid-wicket for one.
20.1 overs (1 Run) Taylor dances down the track and hits it down to long on for one.