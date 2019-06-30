28.6 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
28.5 overs (1 Run) NOT OUT! Latham's dive has saved him. This is floated up on off, Taylor works it towards mid-wicket and wants a single. Latham obliges. Maxwell gets to the ball quickly and hits bull's eye at the striker's end. An appeal and it is taken upstairs. Replays show that Latham's dive ensure he made his ground.
Has Australia pulled off something brilliant or has Latham's dive saved him? An appeal for a run out has been taken upstairs. Looks close.
28.4 overs (0 Run) This is tossed up outside off, Taylor hits it back to the bowler.
28.3 overs (0 Run) Top edge but safe! Taylor looks to sweep this ball which pitches outside off. There is extra bounce though. It hits the glove and lobs towards short fine leg. Falls well short though.
28.2 overs (1 Run) Poor ball! Short and outside off, Latham slaps it through covers but only for a run.
28.1 overs (0 Run) On off, Latham keeps it out.
27.6 overs (0 Run) The batsman has punched that ball through the offside.
27.5 overs (1 Run) Shorter and around off, this is guided down to third man for one.
27.4 overs (0 Run) Another soft leading edge! This is angled into the pads, Latham looks to flick but closes the face of the bat early. It goes off the leading edge to mid off.
27.3 overs (0 Run) Slightly short this time, Latham stands tall and keeps it out. Three dots.
27.2 overs (0 Run) Outside off now and Latham shoulders arms to this one.
27.1 overs (0 Run) Bowls this on a length and around off, Latham keeps it out.
26.6 overs (0 Run) Inside edge! This lands outside off, Taylor looks to hit it through the off side but the ball hits the inside edge and then onto the pads.
26.5 overs (1 Run) Floats it up outside off, Latham works it through mid-wicket and takes one.
26.4 overs (0 Run) This is bowled outside off, Latham lets it be.
26.3 overs (2 Runs) Well played! Plays the paddle sweep, hits it fine on the leg side and takes two.
26.2 overs (1 Run) Floats it up outside off, Taylor strokes it through covers for one. 100 up for New Zealand.
26.1 overs (1 Run) Leading edge! Causes problems straightaway! This lands on middle, straightens. Latham looks to play it against the turn but gets a soft leading edge through covers for one.
Nathan Lyon is back! Finch has probably brought him back to bowl to the left-handed Latham.
25.6 overs (1 Run) Full on middle, flicked through mid-wicket for a single.
25.5 overs (0 Run) A short ball, right at the body, Latham has no idea as he looks to fend. The ball goes off the glove, onto the shoulder and lobs towards point but falls short.
Tom Latham walks in at number 5, replacing Williamson.
25.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! Caught behind! Finch gets Starc back for a wicket and a wicket is what he gets. A big one at that. Kane Williamson. It is on a length outside off, Kane looks to guide it towards third man but ends up feathering it too fine. Simple catch for the keeper and Kane arches back, looking at the sky in disappointment. Australia breathe again. A rare flop show for Willy. The 55-run stand is broken and New Zealand need 147 from 146 balls.
25.3 overs (2 Runs) Safe as a house. On middle, Kane flicks it through mid-wicket and calls for two again. He gets those comfortably but the throw is at the bowler's end. Starc tries to deflect the bails but Taylor is well in.
There is a run out appeal. It is against Taylor. Seems to be well in.
25.2 overs (2 Runs) Short and outside off, Williamson cuts it behind point. Glenn Maxwell dives to his left and parries it behind. Jason Behrendorff has some distance to cover to his right and by the time he gets there, two runs are taken.
25.1 overs (1 Run) Full on middle, flicked through mid-wicket for a single.